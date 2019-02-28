John Prine, Aloe Blacc, Bleachers and PJ Morton have been added to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival's 50th anniversary event April 25-28 and May 1-4 at the Fair Grounds Race Course and slots.

Country-folk singer-songwriter John Prine will perform Saturday, May 4. PJ Morton and singer-rapper Aloe Blacc perform Friday, April 26. New York indie pop band Bleachers has been added to the lineup Sunday, April 28.

Also added to the lineup are Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, Dja Rara, Sarah Quintana, Paula & the Pontiacs and Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective.

Jazz Fest's lineup has garnered attention for a performance by The Rolling Stones scheduled for Thursday, May 2. The festival will cover eight days, and Thursday, April 25, will serve as "Locals Thursday," with discounted tickets for attendees with Louisiana ID.