Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo announced the lineup for its May 17-19 festival on Bayou St. John. Tab Benoit, Amanda Shaw, Erica Falls, Little Freddie King, Raw Oyster Cult and Cowboy Mouth are among the 22 acts announced for the event.

Former Fishbone leader Angelo Moore leads his band, the Brand New Step. Preservation Hall Jazz Band veteran Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound also performs.

The lineup also includes Debauche, The Tumbling Wheels, Morning 40 Federation, Valarie Sassyfras and a couple of tribute bands.

The 2018 festival was nearly wiped out by a rainstorm that upset stages and vendor stalls on the initial night of the event, but organizers were able restore the grounds and present two days of music.

The festival usually features a large art market, information booths for community groups and events. Only the music lineup has been announced for the 2019 event.