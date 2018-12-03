Your weekly roundup of The Posts features Clay Higgins with a galaxy brain take, everyone having a meltdown after the Saints' loss to Dallas, implied nudity at Loretta's and more from a week in New Orleans Twitter.
Can New Orleans all come together as one and decide were not going to let people skip the line on the Westbank - Claiborne split on the interstate?— Niko (@NikRichard) November 27, 2018
I told you I would meet you where you are! Follow me on @SnapChat @mayorcantrell #CityOfYes pic.twitter.com/1ZAIvNl4Oy— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 27, 2018
Baby when I tell you it's also not just food writers. The number of black NOLA native creatives who've left the city to find work in their fields is crazy. We are all here, WE EXIST. Pero no love. And then the national outlets hire THEM to cover New Orleans are you kidding me?!— Megan Braden-Perry (@MeganDoesNOLA) November 28, 2018
Twitter is run by Socialists. Socialist agendas cannot advance beyond surface factions within a free society. Oppression is the oxygen that socialism needs to breathe. If your ideology reflects Constitutionalist principles... Twitter will eventually delete you.— Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) November 26, 2018
Thanks @dominos 🍕 for choosing #NewOrleans as a partner in your Paving for Pizza Campaign! @cityofnola @mayorcantrell pic.twitter.com/2JJLDDAMAP— Roadwork Nola (@roadworknola) December 1, 2018
If Popeyes connected their New Orleans locations with a rail system.(Found this on Reddit.) pic.twitter.com/gaPjCq86J4— ⚜️Ben⚜️ (@MrGoodlyCooks) December 3, 2018
DeMarcus Lawrence keeps it real on the Saints. pic.twitter.com/ay8mrEZN0f— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 27, 2018
Just throw my TV out the living room window and unplugged the Christmas tree— Chris Boudy (@chrisboudy) November 30, 2018
Gotta tip my cap to em, Marinelli and Linehan are outcoaching Payton and Allen... But... We're only down 2 scores after all of that. The adjustments must be made, playbook opened, players doing what the fuck they're supposed to do, etc. We score in bunches, just gotta settle in.— E.F.Cuttin™ (@EFCuttin) November 30, 2018
Saints fans going to work tomorrow when they get asked about the game... pic.twitter.com/c57JfMTx1Y— WE WANT TO BE FREE!! 🗣 (@BruhMan_4thFlo) November 30, 2018
What’s up with this? @A_kamara6 @MarkIngram22 @Cantguardmike @drewbrees @Saints @SeanPayton pic.twitter.com/Vcx6oNgSAK— Tim Dragon Jr. (@UPT504NOLA) November 30, 2018
I don't wanna see any highlights from last night's game. Some shit in life just never happened.— Allen K. (@AllenK_81) December 1, 2018
“Y’all wAsnT LiKe tHiS iN tHeM 7-9 sEaSoNs”The falcons last six years:2018: 4-7(currently)2017: 10-62016: 11-52015: 8-82014: 6-102013: 4-12Congrats on your two seasons. How’d those end up?— ⚜️eric (10-2)⚜️ (@whodathomo) November 29, 2018
huge eyeroll at any property in New Orleans priced over 250k that has window units— Klaus Nomi Malone (@prokchorp) November 29, 2018
Last week while waiting for the Tulane, I told the dude next to me I lived in "Hollygrove Lite", my super witty designation. And this hateful Bastard clapped back with "You mean Diet Hollygrove" and I've never been so infuriated I didn't think of it first in my life.— 70's baby (@AmandaSoprano) November 30, 2018
I really want to know why Loretta's had to put this sign up? pic.twitter.com/3IsUSIv8zE— Dani78 (@therealdrix78) December 1, 2018
And, of course, during his pre-written, pre-recorded package on GHWB life, Anderson Cooper describes the 2005 flooding of New Orleans as a "natural disaster". Dude, read the ILIT and Team Louisiana reports before you anchor New Years' Eve, won't you?— Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) December 1, 2018
🍌— Galactic (@GalacticFunk) December 1, 2018