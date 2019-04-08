The town of Ponchatoula celebrates its local crop at its annual Strawberry Festival April 12-14. There is a parade, strawberry pageant royalty, amusement rides, a strawberry eating contest, a fun run and two music stages in Memorial Park. The music lineup includes Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Bag of Donuts, The Wiseguys, Category 6 and others. Noon-10:15 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Memorial Park, N. Sixth Street, Ponchatoula, (800) 917-7045; www.lastrawberryfestival.com.
PONCHATOULA — Loud cheers and applause filled the Kiwanis Club Log Cabin as the official 2019 Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival poster was unvei…