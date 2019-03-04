Classical music, opera and dance performers were recognized at the Tribute to the Classical Arts gala Feb. 22 at Hotel Monteleone. Winners were announced for performances in 2018, and special awards were presented to Barbara Hayley, OperaCreole and the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans’ (MASNO) Piano Insitute.
Hayley received a Lifetime Achievement award for her work in dance. She joined the Newcomb Dance Program in 1985, is a past chair of Tulane University’s Department of Theatre and Dance and directed the modern dance company New Orleans Dance. OperaCreole was recognized for its piece “Les Lions de la Reconstruction,” which used music composers of color in a work celebrating leading free people of color in 19th-century New Orleans. The Education Award went to the MASNO’s Piano Institute, which provides instruction to young musicians and holds an annual competition for solo performance.
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra won awards for Best Classical Music Performance and Best New Classical Music Performance. Marigny Opera Ballet company member Kellis McSparrin Oldenburg won awards for choreographing both short and full-length works.
Tribute to the Classical Arts is sponsored by Gambit, The Advocate, Anne Burr, Hotel Monteleone, Hall Piano Company and WWNO 89.9 F.M.
Special awards
Lifetime Achievement Award
Barbara Hayley
Education Award
MASNO’s New Orleans Piano Institute
Special recognition: Creative achievement in opera
Les Lions de la Reconstruction
Opera Creole
Outstanding Dance Presentation (Full Length)
“It’s All About New Orleans”
Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Outstanding Dance Presentation (Short)
“Raw Fruit”
“Southern Crossings”
KM Dance Project
Contemporary Arts Center
Outstanding Choreography (Full Length)
“Follies of 1915”
Kellis McSparrin-Oldenburg
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House
Outstanding Choreography (Short)
“Tells”
Kellis McSparrin-Oldenburg
“Jazz Ballets”
Marigny Opera House
Outstanding Dance Ensemble
KM Dance Project
Kesha McKey, Artistic Director
Best Classical Music Performance
“From the Big Easy to the Big Apple”
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO)
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Best New Classical Music Performance
“Antropolis” by Gabriela Ortiz
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Best Chamber Music Performance
“Creation du Monde”
Musaica Chamber Ensemble
Marigny Opera House
Best Opera Production (Grand Scale)
“Turandot”
New Orleans Opera Association
E. Loren Meeker, Director
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Best Opera Production (Mixed Scale)
“Dialogues of the Carmelites”
Loyola Opera Theater
Cara Consilvio, Director
Carol Rausch, Conductor
St. George’s Episcopal Church
Best Choral Arts Presentation
“Annelies”
Symphony Chorus of New Orleans
Touro Synagogue