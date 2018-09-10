Keep the party going — outside residential neighborhoods

Bounce music and colored lights blasting from converted school buses and tricked-out limousine buses are common sights and sounds of New Orleans’ nightlife landscape. A new ordinance from New Orleans District E Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen aims to rein them in by prohibiting them from entering all residentially zoned areas, limiting them to larger thoroughfares in the hope of keeping them out of neighborhoods.

The ordinance puts party buses under the “charter party carriers” designation as defined by the Department of Safety and Permits.

The ordinance reiterates that party buses must comply with that department’s rules, which defines “charter party carriers” as a “motor vehicle specifically configured to accommodate a party on the motor vehicle itself,” with amenities including TVs, karaoke equipment, smoke machines, “disco lights, strobe lights or dance poles.”

Nguyen mentioned working on legislation dealing with buses at a recent meeting at the New Orleans East Library. She told Gambit that her office has received numerous calls about buses rolling through neighborhoods late at night with loud music. “I’ve been dealing with the issue for over a month now,” she told Gambit after last week’s City Council meeting. “We’re a team where we do our due diligence. It’s not been one incident. It’s been many occasions.”

Nguyen introduced the ordinance at the City Council’s Sept. 6 meeting. It now heads to the City Council’s Transportation and Airport Committee, which next meets on Sept. 26.

State Police faces lawsuit over hoax antifa list

A lawsuit aimed at the Louisiana State Police (LSP) argues that the agency has circulated a hoax list of “antifa” members, a document the lawsuit alleges came from far-right website 8Chan and neo-Nazi website Stormfront.

Filed in 19th Judicial District Court last month, the lawsuit from New Orleans attorney William Most and Harvard University’s Thomas Frampton follows Most’s public records request of LSP emails, which turned up a document titled “full list of antifa.docx,” reportedly containing thousands of peoples’ names who signed petitions against President Donald Trump. LSP has refused to share its contents, claiming it would jeopardize an ongoing investigation and reveal the name of an informant.

“One possibility is that State Police genuinely believes this document to pertain to an anticipated criminal case,” Frampton said in a statement. “If so, it raises grave First Amendment concerns and questions of competency. Alternatively, State Police may be seeking to avoid embarrassment by cynically claiming the 'confidential informant' exception under state law. Both are unhappy options. But neither justifies the ongoing refusal to disclose the public records in question.”

According to the lawsuit, the first LSP email with the document appeared three days after a hoax antifa membership document was posted to far-right and racist websites. The document appeared in Most’s public records request for LSP emails containing far-right catchphrases “white genocide,” “race traitor,” “love your face” and “we wuz kangs,” at least one of which is on the original document shared on those websites.

Bye bye baby: Cakes to move, change name

What’s next for minor league baseball in New Orleans? After more than two decades as the New Orleans Zephyrs and the last few seasons under the rebranded Baby Cakes, the team is moving from the Shrine on Airline in Metairie to Wichita, Kansas after its 2021 season.

The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED) — the state agency that shepherds several sports facilities in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish — says the venue will “remain a top-tier Minor League Baseball venue.”

“We are sad to know that the Baby Cakes will be relocating to another city; however, we remain committed to Minor League Baseball in the New Orleans market and it is our intention to find another team to play here,” LSED Chairman Kyle France said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will continue our strong working relationship with the team ownership and will fulfill all contractual obligations through the end of the lease terms.”

Kansas officials announced plans last week to move the team into a new $73 million stadium. At a press conference in Wichita, Mayor Jeff Longwell announced the team does “not expect to keep the name Baby Cakes.”

Ordinance curbs dockless scooter rentals

New Orleans is a step closer to setting up an infrastructure for app-based electric scooter rentals, a phenomenon that is spreading quickly to U.S. cities. On Sept. 6, the New Orleans City Council passed the first of three planned ordinances around the scooters, but the ordinance effectively undercuts the “dockless” model that scooter rental companies have pushed in cities across the U.S.

The ordinance prohibits scooters from parking in the middle of sidewalks or against buildings or in other rights of way and mandates that they use bike racks or parking spaces reserved for those kinds of scooters.

That “dockless” pitch aims to close the gap for the “first” and “last mile” commute, linking people from their car or bus to the front door of their workplace or home. But companies have argued that taking away that “dockless” model would make that “first” and “last mile” commute no different than taking other transportation that depends on a bike rack or other parking; “dockless” scooters bring riders to their immediate destination.

The ordinance also adds bikes to the same rules and mandates that they be locked up at bike racks, against sign poles or in other bike parking areas.

Under the ordinance from District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, the Department of Safety and Permits can confiscate improperly parked scooters and bikes.

Palmer plans to introduce another ordinance that will outline a pilot program (including fees, fines and regulations) for scooter operation, and another that requires the companies to register each scooter.

Three scooter companies — Lime, Bird and Skip — are eyeing entry into New Orleans. Lime says it has partnered with 100 businesses in New Orleans to allow riders to park in or near the store, and it has started staffing a warehouse where it will stash scooters after their dawn-to-dusk operation.

Entergy Astroturfing report now due Oct. 19

The team investigating Entergy New Orleans’ (ENO’s) paid actor scandal now has until mid-October to submit its findings to the New Orleans City Council. The investigation — headed by former federal prosecutor Matt Coman and retired Criminal District Court Judge Calvin Johnson and attorneys from Sher, Garner Cahill, Richter, Klein & Hilbert — received a deadline extension from the City Council Sept. 6. A report initially was due this month. It’s now due Oct. 19.

The council launched its investigation of the utility following a May report from investigative news website The Lens, which revealed that ENO had hired a PR firm to enlist paid “grassroots support” for a proposed new gas-fired power plant in New Orleans East. The investigation team recently received additional documents from Entergy, prompting a request for the deadline extension.

Former ENO CEO Charles Rice — who was revealed in emails to have known about the campaign, despite the company’s earlier statements putting the blame on the PR firm — stepped down last month to take a lesser role in the company. He was replaced on an interim basis by Rod West, Entergy Corp.’s group president for utility operations and Rice’s predecessor at ENO.

City to fund crime cameras in Gentilly

The New Orleans City Council approved the transfer of $100,000 to the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 to install surveillance cameras in Gentilly, adding to the city’s network of cameras feeding into its Real-Time Crime Monitoring Center. The move comes at the request of Mayor LaToya Cantrell and supports the Gentilly Development District’s “crime camera program.”

The Gentilly program joins a citywide surveillance network beefed up during former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration as part of Landrieu’s sweeping anti-crime plan. Landrieu’s plan added dozens of cameras to “hotspots” and proposed linking cameras outside of bars to the real-time feed (that proposal was nixed).

In June, the council renamed the crime cameras to “Quality and Neighborhood Safety Cameras,” and the NOLA Partnership for Public Safety and Peace — a group of business and faith leaders — also debuted a plan to expand the privately owned network of ProjectNOLA by adding an additional 300 cameras.

Meanwhile, anti-surveillance organizers unveiled a crowd-sourced map of crime cameras on www.stopwatchingnola.org, which the group hopes will shed light on what it sees as the over-policing of black communities under the eye of local, state and federal law enforcement via the real-time monitoring center.

“This is not only a violation of privacy, and in some cases the [Fourth Amendment], but also enables the city to unfairly track and target people under the guise of ‘security,’” the group said in a statement. “We firmly believe that New Orleans residents deserve to know where the cameras are, what they are being used for, and who is using them.”