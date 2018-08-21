A crowd packed into a meeting room at the New Orleans East public library Aug. 20, were District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen hosted another meeting in a series focused on “rebuilding” the East, putting residents in a room with developers before a plan or proposal is in place.

Residents packed the room not necessarily to pitch ideas for the one-acre lot on Warfield Street but to voice their mounting frustrations about the slow pace of “redevelopment” and what they see as daily reminders of City Hall’s abandonment of the area — from trash and old furniture on overgrown lots and streets and sidewalks to a lack of basic retail services and an over-reliance on poorly constructed subsidized housing.

It's the second in Nguyen's series of neighborhood meetings on "Rebuilding the East," which she kicked off last month within her first few months in office, which covers the East and the Lower 9th Ward.

The meetings also are a snapshot of the conversations around post-Hurricane Katrina developments in other neighborhoods, playing out more than a decade later — YIMBY and NIMBY residents arguing for and against the kinds of higher-end retail and dining that has homogenized and gentrified parts of downtown New Orleans and displaced longtime residents, while others others warn precisely against those kinds of things because of those exact consequences, and others hope at least for projects that can help deliver a better quality of life and a sense that things are “normal” in an area where residents have only felt neglect.

So when there’s an opportunity to discuss the future of a blank slate project in the East, all those fears and frustrations understandably are brought to the table.

Developers eyeing the Warfield site said they’re considering building an assisted senior-living housing, but residents said they fear “predatory” developers coming into neighborhoods “like they’re doing us a favor,” or businesses taking advantage of tax dollars and incentives to revive properties only to abandon them later, without any enforcement from City Hall.

Nguyen told the crowd she knows “where the frustrations are at” — she plans to hold meetings on trash abatement with every business that holds a liquor license in the East, and she’s working on an ordinance to prevent party buses from entering neighborhoods and another for a moratorium on “small box” discount stores.

The opening of those stores and the East’s Walmart were sites of ribbon cuttings and grand openings praised by city officials. But Nguyen wants to evaluate whether those kinds of projects are what the East deserves. In June, Nguyen prompted the City Planning Commission to study the density and impact of “small box” and dollar discount stores, weighed against the lack of fresh food retailers in the area.

Nguyen says one of the most frequent questions she hears from her constituents is whether tax dollars spent in the East can return to the East. She says wants Walmart to direct a certain percentage of sales tax into city coffers earmarked for development in the East.

Nguyen says she could plan to attach to Walmart a tax increment financing plan, or TIF, which would support a fund for development in business corridors in the East. Nguyen says she hopes to pass the plan by the end of 2018 as a “Christmas present for the residents of District E.” The TIF would then begin collecting sales tax by spring 2019. The City Council would have to sign off on proposals before developers could tap into it.

She also is considering a TIF on the Dixie Beer brewery planned for Jourdan Road.

“We’d be responsible so the funds are spent correctly,” Nguyen said. “We’re not going to have the money and go buck wild. I do not look good in stripes.”

Nguyen’s previous “Rebuilding the East” meeting discussed the future of the former Frenchman’s Wharf apartment complex, which is likely to be rebuilt as a workplace and market-rate housing apartment building with retail and a small park. Nguyen says zoning change plans are likely to be filed by the end of the year.

Next, she hopes to tackle the Six Flags site, which under Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration had failed to gain traction or any serious interest among developers. Nguyen wants to start from scratch and come up with a “design” through community meetings before the city issues a request for proposals, she told Gambit.

She’ll also hold meetings around redevelopment of Lincoln Beach, which some developers and residents have floated for development in tandem with construction projects along Lake Pontchartrain.

“The problem with putting out the [request for proposals] was we didn’t know what we wanted,” she said. “Sometimes what we want might not be sustainable with what other people want. … We need to have to have those conversations …. and put together a design of what we’d like to see there.”