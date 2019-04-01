Sake, the Japanese beverage made from fermented rice, is having a moment.
For years, Americans drinking sake likely sipped it warm from tiny ceramic cups at sushi restaurants. But that’s changing as it has become more common on drink and cocktail menus elsewhere.
“A lot of American exposure to sake has been grain alcohol-produced sake from America served hot, maybe dropped in a beer,” says Kristin Breshears, a Certified Sake Professional who sells the spirit to restaurants and wine shops across the South as a regional sales manager for Austin, Texas-based importer and distributor Vine Connections. “This is actually a really beautiful beverage that should be served chilled and hopefully out of a wine glass so you can smell the aromas.”
Because Asian foods are the fastest growing cuisines in the country, restaurants ranging from ramen and pho places to Japanese-style taverns are improving their offerings.
“There are all sorts of things going on in the Japanese sake industry in response to American and European interest,” she says. “They are exporting exponentially more than they used to.”
Breshears has studied sake production and tasting in Japan, and she leads a lecture and lunch at Japanese restaurant Tsunami at 11:30 a.m. Friday as part of the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (see page 34). Tickets for the event are $95.
Unlike wine, which is fermented from grapes in a process that converts sugar in the fruit into alcohol, sake is brewed like beer. Brewers began making sake in the 1800s with a process involving fermented rice. After the rice and sugars are broken down by koji mold, the sugars are fermented into alcohol and the drink is brewed in giant batches for 32 to 40 days.
Like wine, sakes have different flavor profiles and levels of quality. The increased use of English descriptions and added information on sake labels has spurred its growth in sales. Not all labels have information in English, but some restaurants use Japanese terms to categorize their offerings.
Grades of sake are distinguished by the percentage of rice grain remaining after the rice has been milled or polished, referred to as seimaibuai. A sake with 70 percent of the grain milled or polished is called a honjozo or junmai sake. A 60 percent seimaibuai is called ginjo, or junmai ginjo, and at 50 percent, the grade is categorized as daiginjo or junmai daiginjo.
“The more you mill away, the higher the grade, the more expensive your sake,” Breshears says. The more that is milled away, the more refined the profile.
While many daiginjo sakes can taste pure and smooth, the junmai varieties are often better for pairing with food because they have more complexity, Breshears says. “A lot of people will say they want daiginjos because they think that must be the best because it’s the most expensive. That’s not necessarily true.”
Sake tasting notes run the gamut from light and dry to aromatic to fruity and even savory and umami-like, Breshears says. As with wine, matching food and sake from the same regions often is a good idea.
There also are specialty categories like nigori, a cloudy, unfiltered sake that Breshears suggests paring with fried items and spicy food. Genshu sakes, which are undiluted, are higher in alcohol — about 18 percent — and are suited for sipping solo. Then there are aged sakes, which take on deeper, umami notes, and sparkling sakes, which have lighter, effervescent qualities.
Breshears says newcomers to sake can experiment tasting the spirit on its own or with cheese, chocolate or charcuterie.