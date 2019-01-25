Local confectioner Cheryl Scripter has opened a Bittersweet Confections location at 639 S. Hennessey St. in Mid-City. Like the flagship location on Magazine Street, it serves cakes, king cakes, pastries, sandwiches, a full brunch menu, coffee and espresso.
Scripter, a chocolatier, launched her businesses in 2002, selling chocolates at farmers markets before opening her flagship store in the Warehouse District in 2004. She later expanded to a stall in St. Roch Market, where she served an abbreviated menu of cakes, pastries and cookies until she closed that venture a few months ago.
At the Mid-City spot, Scripter’s menus include a lox BLT, Cajun shrimp toast, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, croissant French toast and a bacon and pimiento grilled cheese sandwich.
Cakes can be ordered in advance. Bittersweet Confections is open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until 4 p.m. Saturday and until 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the bakery’s website here.