My first cover story for Gambit was in 1995 — “Gutter Punks’’ — during which I got to know Rachel, Data, Og, Johnny Rotten and Aedh. While walking my dog past Washington Square Park one recent morning, I saw a tai chi class under the oaks and noticed the teacher had a tattooed circle around his eye. It was Aedh, whom I met soon after he arrived in New Orleans following his expulsion from a seminary for “fundamental theological differences.’’ He said then that he came to get away from heroin.
When I caught up with Aedh a couple weeks ago in the park, he told me that shortly after that article appeared, he quit the drugs and eventually quit smoking and drinking to live his dream. He heard there was a temple in China where people could practice kung fu all day long.
“That sounded awesome to me,’’ he said. “I had studied martial arts most of my life and at some point I realized it was my life’s motif. So I went to the source.’’ Aedh moved to China and became certified in wudang taiji, coming back to New Orleans because it’s the “only unique place in America.’’ Here he met a woman (they just celebrated their 17th anniversary) and today he teaches taijiquan every morning in Washington Square to students young and old.
In 2000, Gambit published a cover story on the musical Andrews family. James, Troy, Glen David, Bruce, Glen and Terrence all gathered on a stoop in Treme (at a house which now is an Airbnb) for a family photo. It’s the kind of photo that looks much older than it is simply because so much has changed since then. Troy, aka Trombone Shorty, was still a kid, James was still Satchmo of the Ghetto and Glen David was still performing in Jackson Square. And Treme was, well, still Treme.
Of course we all know about the child musicians like Shorty, Amanda Shaw and Glen Hall III, who have grown into their renowned status. But I’ve also had the privilege to photograph the children growing up in their family businesses.
Alison Ha was just a toddler when I photographed her in her parents’ original Uptown restaurant Chinese Chinese on Oak Street for a 2003 restaurant guide. This summer, while shooting the 2018 Summer Restaurant Guide, I caught Alison helping her dad at Doson Noodle House in Mid-City, where they moved just before Katrina. “I help out when I can,’’ said Alison, who is now studying science at the University of New Orleans. A first-generation American, her goal is to become a nurse anesthetist.
When I photographed the Rubenstein brothers in front of their Canal Street menswear store in 1999, Kenny Rubinstein wasn’t exactly a child, but 19 years later, Kenny and his dad Andre Rubenstein are still dressing new generations of New Orleanians. Kenny has been working in the store since he was 10 years old. And the family-owned business likely will continue far into the future. Kenny’s father Andre and Uncle David Rubenstein have 15 grandchildren between them, so there are other potential fourth-generation family members who are interested in coming into the business. “I hope you can photograph me and my son in 20 years,” Kenny said.
For a 1998 story about couples working together, I photographed Alex and Cindy Williams of Potsalot at their $400 per-month pottery studio on Magazine Street. Ghost was the big movie of the ‘90s, so we thought it would be cute to photograph them around the potter’s wheel, with 1-year-old baby Reid for extra cuteness. Since then, the Williamses have moved a few times but have remained on Magazine Street, where real estate and rents have skyrocketed since they started their pottery business in Alex’s spare bedroom in 1992. Today, their younger son Jordan is studying media arts at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts and Reid, who joined us via Facetime, is 21 and a senior at the University of Hartford where he is studying theater.
When I photographed Alexa Pulitzer in 1996 for Gambit’s cover story about Generation X, she was just starting her stationery business. Today, she distributes the Alexa Pulitzer product to more than 2,000 retailers worldwide and was chosen by the City of New Orleans to design and brand the New Orleans tricentennial logo. “I took responsibility for my destiny and quit my day job by making my hobby my business and created a livelihood for both myself and other New Orleanians,’’ she says. “I still, as I will always, proudly manufacture my stationery in New Orleans.’’
During my research for this story, I was struck by how many New Orleanians, specifically African-Americans, never came back to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures. Such was the case when I found Irelle, a 14-year-old girl who had dreams of being an actress when I photographed her and her siblings 20 years ago for a story about children “orphaned” by drugs, violence or parental incarceration. I didn’t know her last name but was determined to find out what happened to her and her siblings; I scanned Facebook for weeks until I found her broad and unmistakable smile, in Georgia.
Today, Irelle Scott Neal lives with her husband and two children in Georgia, where she has lived since the day before Katrina struck, while working as a part-time actress — and she says she won’t quit until she gets a part in a Tyler Perry movie. Her brother Dwight Vaughn, who wanted to be an entrepreneur, recently opened a Hollygrove lounge called Bar Lala. When I walked into the blue-lit lounge, I immediately recognized Dwight. After a big hug, he pointed out all of the renovations and design he did himself. “We are all doing well,’’ Dwight said of his siblings. And his grandmother still hosts family gatherings at her Gretna home.
Looking back on these early photos has been like looking through a window to the past, while opening a door to the future. If I’ve learned one thing about photographing New Orleans during the past few decades, it’s the importance of heritage, history and its heirs.