The Crescent City Classic sets runners on a 10-kilometer course from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to New Orleans City Park at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 20. The race is seeded to accommodate competitive racers and participants who run or walk the annual event. A post-race party in City Park features music by The Phunky Monkeys and there are food and drink vendors. There’s a health and fitness expo at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Thursday and Friday. Race registration is available for $55 at the expo. The post-race event is free for race participants and children aged 10 and younger. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. www.ccc10k.com.

