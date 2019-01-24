Que Pasta, a new Cuban-inspired food concept, is now occupying the kitchen at Mid-City bar Twelve Mile Limit (500 S. Telemachus St., 504-488-8114).
News of the takeover was posted on the bar’s Facebook page earlier this week when the kitchen began serving Amanda Alard and Zahara Dimassi’s new menu, which combines handmade pastas and a Cuban-themed dishes.
Alard and Dimassi are Florida expats. Alard grew up in Miami and Dimassi hails from St. Petersburg, The two met while working in New Orleans and bonded over their love of Cuban food. At Twelve Mile Limit, they serve empanadas, croquetas, citrus-marinated roasted meats and handmade pastas will be served.
Before landing at Twelve Mile Limit, the duo held pop-ups at Carrollton Market, where they served dishes like smoked chicken empanadas, stewed oxtail with yuca puree, and cilantro pasta topped with braised pork shoulder.
The Mid-City bar, which owner T. Cole Newton opened in 2010, has built a following for its casual, stick-to-your ribs brunch menus and free food Mondays, both of which will now feature Que Pasta dishes. New brunch items could include churro waffles with fried chicken, Cuban coffee chia seed pudding and guava or picadillo pastelitos.
Que Pasta will serve brunch Saturdays and Sundays and dinner daily with late-night options on weekends. For more information, visit Que Pasta’s Facebook page here.