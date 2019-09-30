Stretching from the Mississippi River to City Park, Esplanade Avenue once was a neighborhood of affluent Creole residents and their 19th century mansions. Many of the grand houses remain, including the Degas House, where painter Edgar Degas created some of his most famous paintings while visiting relatives. The house now is a bed and breakfast with a small museum. Near the riverfront is the Old U.S. Mint, the only one in the United States that minted money both for the federal government and the Confederacy. It now is the New Orleans Jazz Museum and hosts live music most days.
Who you’ll see
Tourists, hipsters, music lovers and diners
Where to eat
Cafe Degas offers classic French cuisine in an artful and romantic setting, or a few doors down, eat pizza and other Italian fare on the patio at Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria.
Where to drink
A neighborhood bar since 1939, Buffa's Bar & Restaurant is where you go to mingle with area residents, have a bite to eat and hear live music. It’s open 24/7.
Lagniappe
In the early to mid 1800s, Esplanade Avenue was a major artery for transporting goods from the Mississippi River to Bayou St. John, which connects with Lake Pontchartrain.