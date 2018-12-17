On a cold Sunday afternoon on the steps of the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, strippers from across south Louisiana gathered to protest the state's ban on women under 21 dancing in clubs.

A white poster with green letters reading "I do not need saving" flapped in the wind alongside dozens of posters and signs: "My Body, My Right," "Save Our Strippers," "Let us dance."

Among the women protesting on the Capitol steps was Stormy Daniels, a Baton Rouge native and now world-famous stripper and sex worker, giving the Louisiana law international headlines. Daniels was paid hush money from now-President Donald Trump after their affair in 2006; in 2018, Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump that later was dismissed.

"We need to stand up for the rights of women in Louisiana and across this great country," Daniels said. "This is a huge step backwards for equal rights for women and it needs to be changed."

On the Capitol steps, dancer after dancer — many of whom marched in the streets of the French Quarter in January and February to keep club doors open on Bourbon Street — called for the repeal of the law that prevents 18- to 20-year-old women from dancing in bars. State lawmakers passed the measure in 2016, and after several legal challenges, a three-judge panel at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month reversed its own ruling and decided the state can enforce the law. But club workers argue the law could put young dancers at risk of ending up in the exact circumstances law enforcement warns the clubs promote: as victims of human trafficking.

"Many women who work this legal occupation will be forced out of their jobs, unable to support their children, unable to afford their student loan payments," Daniels said. "They have their careers and futures planned, and if they're unable to make their payments because they have to leave their lucrative jobs and work minimum wage jobs, some will be forced into other ways of making money."

A dancer named Rocky said she started stripping at 18. She had her first of three children at 17. She just turned 25.

"If they want to change opportunities like that for young moms that really need to make a living and a 9-to-5 (job) is not gonna cut it, why cut that off?" she said, holding back tears. "Every year they throw something at us. … What's the point of calling it a strip club if you don't want us to take off anything?"

The 21-and-over law isn't the last straw for adult dancers but another obstacle, they say, in a year full of them.

In January, law enforcement officers raided eight Bourbon Street strip clubs, an effort "aimed at addressing human trafficking," according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), but one that didn't produce any arrests.

In the months following the raids, Bourbon Street dancers and club workers endured the closures of two clubs and the transformation of another into a country and western bar. Another turned into a dance club. Dancers challenged proposed zoning laws that would permanently cap the number of clubs on the street and braced for increased surveillance and restrictive working conditions inside the clubs as a result of the raids.

They also crashed the city's "open for business" press conference on Bourbon Street, held a massive "Unemployment March" through the French Quarter and in front of the clubs where they work, formed labor advocacy groups and campaigned inside City Hall as they felt a tightening grip on their livelihoods.

In interviews with Gambit over the last several months, dancers and club workers reported a growing sense of paranoia in clubs, where dancers not only are frustrated with new rules imposed by law enforcement — including cameras in clubs and "mystery shoppers" — but also with their lack of a voice in drafting new policies to protect workers, straining an already contentious relationship with law enforcement and ensuring their livelihoods remain in limbo. Dancers also have criticized salacious media reports they say ignore the working conditions in clubs and the needs of the people inside.

They've worked on edge, they say, unsure whether their dancing would constitute a violation and assuming that any customer could be a cop or a "mystery shopper" taking notes. Now dancers fear the criminalization of their own bodies. Touching oneself while dancing, for example, could be construed as a "lewd act," a broad description of illegal actions that could jeopardize a club.

"There's so much stigma surrounding dancing and nightlife that this just seems like another way for our jobs to be attacked," Bourbon Street dancer Devin told Gambit, "rather than a way to protect us, which they claim to be wanting."

Meanwhile, statewide anti-human trafficking programs increasingly are finding traffickers targeting children and laborers, from farming and construction to restaurants. How did strip clubs end up in the crosshairs, branded as cesspools of human trafficking?

Following the protest at the Capitol, Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control Deputy Commissioner Ernest P. Legier Jr. said the agency "respects every citizen's right to express alternative opinions regarding legislation" but is "duty bound to uphold all the laws of the State of Louisiana."

"The agency will not deviate from that course unless directed by the Legislature or a court of proper jurisdiction," Legier told Gambit.

Dancers speculate a series from The Times-Picayune ("The Track: How Sex Trafficking Has Taken Hold of Bourbon Street") helped fuel a narrative — Bourbon Street strip clubs as playgrounds for pimps, "a bull market for sex traffickers," it said — that dovetailed with former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's plans to "rebrand" the French Quarter into a "family-friendly" destination, as his administration presented in a citywide public safety plan in 2017.

In 2015, Covenant House New Orleans received a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to support an array of local, state and federal law enforcement efforts to combat human trafficking. The organization urged the New Orleans City Council to strengthen laws preventing women under 21 from dancing in clubs; strippers under 21, Covenant House argued, are more likely to be exploited by pimps. In its proposal to limit the number of clubs on the street, the New Orleans City Council cited the Times-Picayune series' uncovering of "unfettered sex trafficking" — without noting that it didn't actually identify any trafficking arrests in Bourbon Street clubs.

Federal guidelines define sex trafficking as commercial sex "induced by force, fraud or coercion." But state law broadly defines trafficking as any "commercial sex activity" — conflating consensual sex work with forced human trafficking.

The man behind the city's legislative push was Scott Bergthold, a Tennessee-based attorney who has developed a blueprint for strict strip club laws in more than 20 states. Bergthold has worked to curb "sexual oriented business" for at least two decades and formerly served as the director of the Christian law firm National Family Legal Foundation. (In 1999, Bergthold told "Christianity Today" that the group's mission is not addressing "the moral decay in America" but "the tangible effects of the moral decay, which local governments are quick to recognize — an increase in crimes, lower property values leading to lower tax revenues, and health and safety issues like the spread of AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.")

In October 2017, Landrieu's administration hired Bergthold for $15,000, according to city records, to "review existing provisions" related to the "zoning, licensing and regulation" of strip clubs and to draft ordinances to replace them.

When the New Orleans City Planning Commission (CPC) was expected to discuss the City Council-requested study on strip club regulations in January, the commission decided instead to put it on hold while the soon-to-be-outgoing Landrieu administration worked to "possibly formulate a broader package of regulations for Adult Live Performance Venues."

A few weeks later, on Jan. 19, NOPD and the state's Alcohol and Tobacco Control agents entered eight Bourbon Street clubs, rounded up dancers in their work attire and hit clubs with liquor license suspensions and a series of charges, including "lewd acts" and solicitation for prostitution — those "lewd acts" include dancers revealing "the nipple of their breast, genitals and/or both," despite being in the context of a strip club. Solicitation charges don't require sex; dancers claim agents distorted dancers' conversations to advance law enforcement's charge that the clubs merely act as a front for prostitution.

Bourbon Street dancer Elle Camino told Gambit the raids "dehumanized" dancers and have left many workers traumatized.

"Allowing clubs to regulate themselves and ensure the safety of all those contracted just makes sense and personally makes me feel more secure in my places of work versus at the whim of external forces which have little insight into our work environments and even less care for our well-being as people," she said. "Ensuring our safety and well-being and upholding our humanity is at the core of these efforts after all, or at least it should be."

In 2016, as the New Orleans City Council prepared to study whether Bourbon Street should limit the number of clubs on its blocks, then-former District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer cited prior Times-Picayune reports on "Operation Trick or Treat" raids that alleged "drug dealing and prostitution" in nine of 14 Bourbon Street clubs in 2015.

"We have a problem in this country that permeates our society and our city. It is the objectification of women that leads to their exploitation," Palmer wrote in a statement on Facebook. "It is most egregious amongst those who are marginalized, who have no voice and no resources. Nowhere is this more prevalent than in New Orleans Adult Entertainment/Strip Club industry. … These establishments create a culture of abuse against young women. Young women who lack the capacity and the resources are systematically abused."

Attached to her statement was a petition to the City Planning Commission (CPC) stating that "the existing number of strip clubs leads to an increase in overall French Quarter crime including violence, prostitution, lewd/improper acts, petty crime and drug dealing — and therefore does not promote the public health, welfare and safety of the City." Palmer, who returned to the District C seat in 2018, declined an interview with Gambit for this story.

Two years later, more than 200 dancers and club workers packed a CPC hearing to oppose a proposal to limit the number of clubs on Bourbon Street.

In a report recommending the city adopt a "soft cap" of 14 clubs — which then was the number of clubs on the street — rather than limit the number of clubs to one per block, city planners did not find "a direct causality between the number of [Adult Live Performance Venues, or ALPVs] in the [Vieux Carre Entertainment District] and crime" — directly contradicting city officials and law enforcement anecdotal reports over the last several years.

The staff attributed crime on Bourbon Street to a "concentration of entertainment uses beyond ALPVs alone," not because of them.

"Staff does not believe that capping ALPV's to one venue per blockface would have significant impacts on crime," the report says.

A month later, the City Council failed to support the cap on strip clubs, eliciting a sigh of relief from workers less than two months after the raids that shuttered two clubs and caused fears of other closures.

"It's horrible, misogynistic," said City Council President Jason Williams. "I don't think I can support this measure given that it skipped over the whole issue of massage parlors, if we're talking about human trafficking."

In August, seven months after the Bourbon Street raids, NOPD and ATC agents raided Passions, She-She's and Visions strip clubs in New Orleans East, resulting in liquor license suspensions and closures for up to two weeks.

Meanwhile, the city's Alcoholic Beverage Control Board continued to delay hearings on the clubs' city-level charges, deferring hearings and drafting settlements with clubs over several months. In November, the board approved judgments drawn up by the city attorney's office, which levied fines and imposed judgments that mirror the ones imposed by the ATC.

Board members often giggled throughout the November hearing, asking whether "mystery shoppers" should be required in the nonstrip clubs to make sure "there's no tangential activities." Following the raids, Rick's Sporting Saloon turned into Boot Scootin Rodeo, a line-dancing bar. One commissioner asked why Rick's Cabaret didn't also "get religion and move to country and western dancing."

Among Bergthold's recommendations was requiring dancers to hold a municipal license, an idea the board and at least one strip club attorney also supports, and a tool that City Hall could consider in 2019.

Fred Herman, an attorney for Bourbon Vibezz and Scores, told the board that "a responsible vendor license for dancers" would "clean up the so-called noise about sex trafficking and kidnapping" and shift responsibility from the clubs to the dancers.

"The tone of contempt in the ABO hearing and every meeting with law enforcement we had shows that these consent judgments are part of a series of wedge tactics," Bourbon Street dancer and organizer Lyn Archer told Gambit. "Peak season police-raiding, trolling by undercovers … blowing the dust off generations-old 'nuisance laws' to impose dress codes and contact-and-distance rules, installing surveillance cameras without permission or accountability as to who views the footage ... all of these tactics serve to shut down clubs, and none of these tactics protect strippers."

New Orleans dancer Sable Mongold started dancing at 19 years old, using the money she earned to pay her way through college.

"There's a lot more humanity behind the clear heels and the glitter," she said in Baton Rouge. "Taking away a woman's bodily autonomy under the guise of human trafficking takes away the actual experience of those who are actually being trafficked."

In Bourbon Street raids, law enforcement linked dancers to prostitution, which often has been conflated with trafficking, despite no sex taking place.

In a joint press conference following the raids, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison and ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard offered conflicting views on trafficking and sex work. Harrison said the police "understand they're not one in the same," while Lombard said "prostitution in and of itself is sex trafficking."

Harrison said the raids followed reports of "multiple instances of prostitution on premises," and the raids aimed to "put the pimps who profit from these crimes out of business," later adding, "We don't want to target the victims of human trafficking."

The raids produced 30 reports of prostitution in the clubs — but no trafficking arrests were made. "The goal was to stop [clubs] from being used to foster and facilitate criminal activity," Lombard said. "We have no issues with the dancers."

In emails obtained by Gambit, ATC Deputy Commissioner Legier objects to claims that deny trafficking is a problem "occurring within the clubs despite the fact that we have found pimps operating in and around" them.

But the ATC also is open to suggestions that "would help us to curtail the illegal activities within permitted locations ... without effecting [sic] the dancers," according to Legier's email.

Amnesty International has called for governments around the world to "decriminalize consensual sex work" and "include sex workers in the development of laws that affect their lives and safety."

The Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force — supported by a U.S. Department of Justice grant — was founded informally a decade ago after its partners found evidence of the forced labor of construction workers post-Hurricane Katrina and people forced into sex work in order to survive in the storm's aftermath. Among its 85 member organizations are health providers, community groups and law enforcement.

The DOJ's Enhanced Collaborative Model to Combat Human Trafficking grant mandates a "victim-centered, trauma-informed approach" to providing services to trafficking survivors or people at risk of being trafficked. Its grant was renewed through 2021.

Task force partners did identify strip club workers who met the definition of being trafficked, according to its 2017 report, which said 12 percent of sex trafficking survivors engaged with the task force experienced exploitation in strip clubs, and 30 percent of labor trafficking survivors were in strip clubs, according to the report.

"We acknowledge not all sex work is trafficking," Task Force coordinator Leanne McCallum told Gambit. "We acknowledge some of those nuances that can sometimes get confusing. … The federal definition clearly demonstrates there's a difference there."

But because of the broad membership of its collective, groups are "all over the spectrum in relation to some of these issues" and in understanding that definition. The organization, then, focuses solely on linking people to services without criminalizing them. Services included transportation, emotional support and mental health treatment.

"We try to emphasize recognizing vulnerabilities associated with trafficking, such as immigration status, being a member of LGBTQ community, things that can isolate them from other services," McCallum says. "We just focus on the need."

In the wake of the raids, dancers organized the Bourbon Alliance of Responsible Entertainers, or BARE, a coalition of strip club workers and their advocates.

"It's been a challenging year for dancers in New Orleans," BARE organizer and dancer Allie told Gambit. "From Bourbon Street to the East we are still rattling from the trauma of experiencing raids, increased police presence and decreased income due to club closures. The ABO's ruling last month mandating high-tech cameras and more mystery shoppers makes us more vulnerable to violence."

Allie said those "mystery shoppers" can be "some of the most aggressive and dangerous customers we have as they attempt to coerce dancers into breaking the law."

"They are fraudulent customers who are being paid to entrap us," she told Gambit. "Fraud and coercion are two important tenets of Louisiana's human trafficking law. Who's trafficking who here? By echoing the ATC's rulings on our clubs and workers, the ABO is demonstrating a reckless disregard for our safety."

Dancers say they don't need "protection" by city or state officials. They just want to work.

"We have all come into this work through the conditions of our lives — we all need to work to live — and no amount of stigma or punishment will keep us from jobs with total schedule flexibility and a real living wage," Archer said in a statement to Gambit. "What we wear, where we work, what we show and what we tell, who we work with, should all be up to us. We all know enough to decide for ourselves."

"If it weren't for dancers," one stripper told Gambit, "they'd just be really expensive bars."