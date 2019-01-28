Gambit has announced nominees for performances of dance, opera and classical music in 2018. Winners will be announced at the Tribute to the Classical Arts luncheon Feb. 22 at the Hotel Monteleone.

Two special awards will be presented at the event. Tulane University professor of dance Barbara Hayley will receive a Lifetime Achievement award. Hayley joined the Newcomb Dance Program in 1985 and served as Coordinator of Dance from 1989 to 2006 and chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance from 2001 to 2007. She directed the modern dance company New Orleans Dance, and she is a 1999 recipient of the New Orleans Mayor’s Arts Award.

The New Orleans Piano Institute, run by the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans (MASNO), will receive the Education Award. The institute offers programs for solo performance for various skill levels of students in junior high school through college. It also presents an annual concerto competition and the winner gets an opportunity to perform with the New Orleans Civic Symphony.

There are award categories for full orchestral and chamber music performances, grand opera productions and smaller-scale performances and dance presentations and original choreography. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) claimed all of the nominations for Best Classical Music Performance. The New Orleans Opera Association celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, and it swept the nominations for grand-scale opera, including for its anniversary gala presentation.

The Tribute to the Classical Arts luncheon is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Hotel Monteleone. The awards are sponsored by Gambit, The Advocate, Anne Burr, Hotel Monteleone, Hall Piano Company and WWNO 89.9 F.M. Tickets are $51. For tickets and information, call Jon Broder at (504) 483-3129.

Special awards

Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbara Hayley

Education Award

MASNO’s New Orleans Piano Institute

Nominees for performances in 2018

Outstanding Dance Presentation (Full Length)

“FEAST”

Polanco Jones, Jr.

Ashe Cultural Arts Center

“La Resistance”

Melange Dance Company

Contemporary Arts Center

“It’s All About New Orleans”

Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Outstanding Dance Presentation (Short)

“Raw Fruit”

“Southern Crossings”

KM Dance Project

Contemporary Arts Center

“Jitterbug and the Aftermath”

Definitive Figures

Donna Costello and Jennifer Sargent

Catapult

“hymn + them”

BODYART

Hotel Peter & Paul

Outstanding Choreography (Full Length)

“Follies of 1915”

Kellis McSparrin-Oldenburg

Marigny Opera Ballet

Marigny Opera House

“Voices of Congo Square”

Michelle N. Gibson, Lead Choreographer

Chief Shaka Zulu and Na’imah Zulu, Producers

Orpheum Theater

“Stories Without Words”

Jarrell Hamilton and Jon Greene

Radical Buffoon(s)

Fortress of Lushington

Outstanding Choreography (Short)

“Silk and Smoke”

Gretchen Erickson

“Jazz Ballets”

Marigny Opera House

“Tells”

Kellis McSparrin-Oldenburg

“Jazz Ballets”

Marigny Opera House

“The Gathering: Calinda of New Orleans”

Michelle N. Gibson

“Voices of Congo Square”

Orpheum Theater

“Relatives”

Shannon Stewart

Definitive Figures

Catapult

Outstanding Dance Ensemble

Marigny Opera Ballet

Dave Hurlbert, Artistic Director

KM Dance Project

Kesha McKey, Artistic Director

Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre

Lula Elzy, Artistic Director

Melange Dance Company

Monica Ordonez, Artistic Director

Best Classical Music Performance

“From the Big Easy to the Big Apple”

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO)

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

“Pictures at an Exhibition”

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

“Shostakovich Symphony No. 10”

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

“Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4”

LPO

Ryan McAdams, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

Best New Classical Music Performance

“New Orleans Concerto for Orchestra” by Jay Weigel

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

“Antropolis” by Gabriela Ortiz

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

“Giselle Deslondes” by Tucker Fuller

New Resonance Chamber Orchestra

Francis Scully, Conductor

Marigny Opera House

“Viva NOLA: Composition in New Orleans at 300”

Versipel New Music

Marigny Opera House

Best Opera Production (Grand Scale)

75th Anniversary Celebration

New Orleans Opera Association

Robert Lyall, Conductor

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

“Champion: An Opera in Jazz”

New Orleans Opera Association

James Robinson, Director

George Manahan, Conductor

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

“Turandot”

New Orleans Opera Association

E. Loren Meeker, Director

Robert Lyall, Conductor

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Best Opera Production (Mixed Scale)

“Dialogues of the Carmelites”

Loyola Opera Theater

Cara Consilvio, Director

Carol Rausch, Conductor

St. George’s Episcopal Church

“Mad Scene” by Marisol Montalvo

Broadway @ NOCCA

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts

“The Old Maid and the Thief”

Tulane University Opera Workshop

Amy Pfrimmer, Director

Dixon Annex Recital Hall, Tulane University

“Pygmalion”

New Orleans Opera Association

Brenna Corner, Director

Robert Lyall, Conductor

Le Petit Theatre

Best Chamber Music Performance

“Baroque and Beyond”

Lyrica Baroque

Esplanade Studios

“Creation du Monde”

Musaica Chamber Ensemble

Marigny Opera House

“Ode to NOLA”

Polymnia Quartet

The Music Box Village

Sunday Musical Meditation

Benjamin Thacher, Kurt Munstedt and Tyler Sieh

Marigny Opera House

Best Choral Arts Presentation

“Annelies”

Symphony Chorus of New Orleans

Touro Synagogue

“Approaching Solstice”

New Orleans Vocals Arts (NOVA) Chorale

Holy Name of Jesus Church

Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9”

LPO & NOVA Masterworks

Orpheum Theater

“Carmina Burana”

LPO and NOVA Masterworks

Orpheum Theater

