Gambit has announced nominees for performances of dance, opera and classical music in 2018. Winners will be announced at the Tribute to the Classical Arts luncheon Feb. 22 at the Hotel Monteleone.
Two special awards will be presented at the event. Tulane University professor of dance Barbara Hayley will receive a Lifetime Achievement award. Hayley joined the Newcomb Dance Program in 1985 and served as Coordinator of Dance from 1989 to 2006 and chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance from 2001 to 2007. She directed the modern dance company New Orleans Dance, and she is a 1999 recipient of the New Orleans Mayor’s Arts Award.
The New Orleans Piano Institute, run by the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans (MASNO), will receive the Education Award. The institute offers programs for solo performance for various skill levels of students in junior high school through college. It also presents an annual concerto competition and the winner gets an opportunity to perform with the New Orleans Civic Symphony.
There are award categories for full orchestral and chamber music performances, grand opera productions and smaller-scale performances and dance presentations and original choreography. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) claimed all of the nominations for Best Classical Music Performance. The New Orleans Opera Association celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, and it swept the nominations for grand-scale opera, including for its anniversary gala presentation.
The Tribute to the Classical Arts luncheon is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Hotel Monteleone. The awards are sponsored by Gambit, The Advocate, Anne Burr, Hotel Monteleone, Hall Piano Company and WWNO 89.9 F.M. Tickets are $51. For tickets and information, call Jon Broder at (504) 483-3129.
Special awards
Lifetime Achievement Award
Barbara Hayley
Education Award
MASNO’s New Orleans Piano Institute
Nominees for performances in 2018
Outstanding Dance Presentation (Full Length)
“FEAST”
Polanco Jones, Jr.
Ashe Cultural Arts Center
“La Resistance”
Melange Dance Company
Contemporary Arts Center
“It’s All About New Orleans”
Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Outstanding Dance Presentation (Short)
“Raw Fruit”
“Southern Crossings”
KM Dance Project
Contemporary Arts Center
“Jitterbug and the Aftermath”
Definitive Figures
Donna Costello and Jennifer Sargent
Catapult
“hymn + them”
BODYART
Hotel Peter & Paul
Outstanding Choreography (Full Length)
“Follies of 1915”
Kellis McSparrin-Oldenburg
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House
“Voices of Congo Square”
Michelle N. Gibson, Lead Choreographer
Chief Shaka Zulu and Na’imah Zulu, Producers
Orpheum Theater
“Stories Without Words”
Jarrell Hamilton and Jon Greene
Radical Buffoon(s)
Fortress of Lushington
Outstanding Choreography (Short)
“Silk and Smoke”
Gretchen Erickson
“Jazz Ballets”
Marigny Opera House
“Tells”
Kellis McSparrin-Oldenburg
“Jazz Ballets”
Marigny Opera House
“The Gathering: Calinda of New Orleans”
Michelle N. Gibson
“Voices of Congo Square”
Orpheum Theater
“Relatives”
Shannon Stewart
Definitive Figures
Catapult
Outstanding Dance Ensemble
Marigny Opera Ballet
Dave Hurlbert, Artistic Director
KM Dance Project
Kesha McKey, Artistic Director
Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre
Lula Elzy, Artistic Director
Melange Dance Company
Monica Ordonez, Artistic Director
Best Classical Music Performance
“From the Big Easy to the Big Apple”
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO)
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
“Pictures at an Exhibition”
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
“Shostakovich Symphony No. 10”
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
“Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4”
LPO
Ryan McAdams, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Best New Classical Music Performance
“New Orleans Concerto for Orchestra” by Jay Weigel
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
“Antropolis” by Gabriela Ortiz
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
“Giselle Deslondes” by Tucker Fuller
New Resonance Chamber Orchestra
Francis Scully, Conductor
Marigny Opera House
“Viva NOLA: Composition in New Orleans at 300”
Versipel New Music
Marigny Opera House
Best Opera Production (Grand Scale)
75th Anniversary Celebration
New Orleans Opera Association
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
“Champion: An Opera in Jazz”
New Orleans Opera Association
James Robinson, Director
George Manahan, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
“Turandot”
New Orleans Opera Association
E. Loren Meeker, Director
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Best Opera Production (Mixed Scale)
“Dialogues of the Carmelites”
Loyola Opera Theater
Cara Consilvio, Director
Carol Rausch, Conductor
St. George’s Episcopal Church
“Mad Scene” by Marisol Montalvo
Broadway @ NOCCA
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts
“The Old Maid and the Thief”
Tulane University Opera Workshop
Amy Pfrimmer, Director
Dixon Annex Recital Hall, Tulane University
“Pygmalion”
New Orleans Opera Association
Brenna Corner, Director
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Le Petit Theatre
Best Chamber Music Performance
“Baroque and Beyond”
Lyrica Baroque
Esplanade Studios
“Creation du Monde”
Musaica Chamber Ensemble
Marigny Opera House
“Ode to NOLA”
Polymnia Quartet
The Music Box Village
Sunday Musical Meditation
Benjamin Thacher, Kurt Munstedt and Tyler Sieh
Marigny Opera House
Best Choral Arts Presentation
“Annelies”
Symphony Chorus of New Orleans
Touro Synagogue
“Approaching Solstice”
New Orleans Vocals Arts (NOVA) Chorale
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9”
LPO & NOVA Masterworks
Orpheum Theater
“Carmina Burana”
LPO and NOVA Masterworks
Orpheum Theater