The Ashe Cultural Arts Center serves as a base for exhibits, events, classes and more celebrating African heritage and the contributions of African-Americans, and the Southern Food & Beverage Museum draws visitors to its resident Museum of the American Cocktail and its slate of cooking demonstrations, classes and kids’ programs. The street once was an incubator for the civil rights movement and a hub for minority-owned businesses.
Who you’ll see
The culturally curious, locals dining out
Where to eat
Cajun chef Isaac Toups cooks regional Southern cuisine at Toups South, or find traditional New Orleans dishes at Cafe Reconcile, a restaurant training program for at-risk youth seeking work in the service industry.
Where to drink
Casa Borrega provides a colorful, folk-art bedecked backdrop for a menu of margaritas, mezcal and drinks from Mexico, Cuba and Brazil.
Lagniappe
Every few months, Friday Night Fights Gym takes over part of the street for outdoor boxing matches and entertainment-filled intermissions that draw about 1,000 spectators.