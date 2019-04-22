+2 Heading to Jazz Fest? Here's everything you need to know including lineup, tickets, prohibited items The 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival kicks off Thursday with a fresh lineup of music performances and events.

Preservation Brass

Economy Hall Tent

12:25 p.m.-1:20 p.m.

Preservation Brass, Preservation Hall’s brass band, follows in the footsteps of the historic Dejan’s Olympia Brass Band to perform a traditional repertoire of jazz standards, hymns and marching tunes. The band is fronted by trumpeters Mark Braud and Kevin Louis and saxophonist Calvin Johnson, and the group presents a fresh take on traditional music.

The New Orleans Piano Professors: Celebrating Professor Longhair, James Booker, Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Domino, Allen Toussaint and Dr. John

Blues Tent

1:25 p.m.-2:35 p.m.

This set celebrates the musical contributions of some of New Orleans’ most storied pianists performed by some of today’s brightest New Orleans keyboardists, including Jon Cleary, Davell Crawford, Tom McDermott, Al “Lil Fats” Jackson, David Torkanowsky and John “Papa” Gros. All these piano “professors” have individual styles, variously drawing from jazz, R&B, ragtime, boogie-woogie, Caribbean music and Cuban rumba.

Dobet Gnahore

Congo Square Stage

1:35 p.m.-2:35 p.m.

A singer from the Ivory Coast now residing in France, Dobet Gnahore and her backing band of French and African musicians, Na Afriki, set themselves apart with their mix of hip-hop and West African music and traditional and electronic sounds and instruments. As the daughter of renowned percussionist Boni Gnahore, Dobet has a long history of performance and immersion in both West African and European traditions. Gnahore released her fifth album, “Miziki,” in 2018. Her voice has a deep resonance and a gorgeous upper-register lilt and is on full display in the album’s catchy, haunting title track.

Erica Falls

Gentilly Stage

1:35 p.m.-2:25 p.m.

After backing other singers and touring regularly with jazz-funk outfit Galactic, Erica Falls released her solo debut “Homegrown” in 2017. She draws on soul, R&B, funk, jazz and disco and with June Yamagishi on guitar, her band propels her powerful mix of New Orleans funk and soul.

Original Pinettes Brass Band

Cultural Exchange Pavilion

2:05 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Jazz & Heritage Stage

6:00 p.m.-6:55 p.m.

The Pinettes, New Orleans’ all-female brass band, was founded at a Catholic school for girls, and the band’s name is a spinoff of the historic Original Pinstripe Brass Band. Band leader Christie Jourdain has overseen the growth of the band and the recording of its full-length album “Finally,” released in 2013. As the winner of the Red Bull Street Kings competition for brass bands in 2013, it made a name for itself outside the city. The Pinettes mixes traditional brass band music and covers of pop tunes such as Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie.”

Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

Fais Do-Do Stage

2:55 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

The recent controversy over Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has led to a debate over whether there is any crossover between country and rap music, which suggests that many Americans are entirely unaware of south Louisiana. Lil’ Nathan and his Zydeco Big Timers are powerhouse performers, working within traditional zydeco but infusing it with hip-hop, pop and electronic music. The son of Nathan Williams Sr. of the Zydeco Cha Chas, Lil’ Nathan has been singing, drumming and playing the accordion since he was young. His 2019 song “I’m Lit” is yet another in a long line of joyful, dance-centered favorites.

Curren$y and Nesby Phips

Congo Square Stage

3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Curren$y and Nesby Phips’s relationship goes back to New Orleans’ McMain High School, where they met alongside Lil Wayne, Cortez Bryant and Mack Maine. As a producer, Phips has contributed music, as well as rap features, to some of Curren$y’s most memorable hits, including “Top of the Money,” “Prioritize” and “Hold On,” as well as Wiz Khalifa’s “Supply.” In recent years, Curren$y has styled himself as more of a brand than a musician, embodying the Jet Life persona he created, symbolized by classic cars and all things fly. These two will perform a laid-back set with solid groove and style.

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Acura Stage

3:45 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

It was 2014’s “Small Town Heroes” album, featuring a video cameo by Big Freedia, that first catapulted this New Orleans band to national awareness. Memorable performances on the late-night TV show circuit followed, and New York-native frontwoman Alynda Lee Segarra suddenly was everywhere. The follow-up in 2017, “The Navigator,” featured a continuation of Segarra’s distinct take on the Americana sound. Her unforgettable vocals and songs mix strength and vulnerability. With songs about social justice alongside a deep veneration for American roots balladry, the band (including Jordan Hyde on guitar and Justin Kimmel on bass) shows no signs of slowing down.

Leon Bridges

Gentilly Stage

5:40 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The simultaneously hoarse and melodic quality of Leon Bridges’ vocal delivery sounds like Anderson .Paak mixed with a 1960s R&B crooner. Originally from Texas, Bridges has updated traditional soul and R&B sounds while remaining true to their traditions. He first gained national attention with his 2015 song “Coming Home,” but it was his gorgeous single, “River,” featured prominently on HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” that made him a household name. More song placements in film followed, along with a Harry Styles tour and an appearance in Damien Chazelle’s film, “First Man,” in which he played Gil Scott-Heron.

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Fais Do-Do Stage

5:45 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Steve Earle doesn’t resist change, he adapts with the times and remains true to his sense of integrity and Americana roots. Most recently, the group released a tribute to one of Earle’s most important mentors, legendary singer-songwriter Guy Clark. This new New West Records album, simply titled “GUY,” features the lead single “Dublin Blues,” taken from the name of a 1995 album by Clark. There is something timeless and poignant about hearing Clark’s song through Earle’s musical lens.