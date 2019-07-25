Amid pushes to expand the Lafitte Greenway through to Canal Boulevard, the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) and the City of New Orleans are planning two projects aimed at improving safety for cyclists and pedestrians in areas along the existing greenway.

One project will focus on safety to and from four schools in the city and make changes to the crossing system at Lafitte Greenway and North Carrollton. The other will implement safety measures along Broad Street and Read Boulevard — including changes to the crossing system at the intersection of the greenway and North Broad Street.

The construction bid date for the project involving the North Carrollton crossing system is currently scheduled for next summer and the Broad Street project is scheduled for the fall of 2021 but these dates are subject to change, according to the city.

Both projects include the installation of pedestrian hybrid beacons (or HAWK signals), a crossing light system that involves flashing and solid yellow and red lights.

Typically in these systems, flashing yellow lights signal to motorists to proceed with caution and solid yellow lights mean motorists should stop if possible.

Solid red lights mean motorists must stop and flashing red lights mean motorists must stop first — but can continue through if no pedestrians are in the crosswalk.

The new crossing signals would replace the current rapid rectangular flashing beacons (RRFBs), small horizontal panels of yellow lights underneath road signs — signals whose effectiveness on driver behavior has been debated.

A Tulane University study published earlier this year showed that many vehicles did not stop when the RRFBs at the intersections along the Greenway flashed, and found that vehicles were less likely to stop for cyclists that used the crossing signals than those that did not.

Researcher Chris Anderson said he did not think signal activation among cyclists caused more cars to fail to stop but that the findings could be due to cyclists using the signals primarily when there is heavier motor vehicle traffic on the street.

Additionally, researchers observed only 14% of cyclists and 23% of pedestrians used the crossing signal at the intersections along the greenway.

In 2017, Sophie Harris Vorhoff, executive director of Friends of Lafitte Greenway, said she and the Tulane researchers presented their preliminary findings to the City Council's Transportation and Air Committee, and got support from the city and DOTD to replace the crossing signals.

"We believe that the new signals will be a significant safety improvement for Greenway users and drivers alike," Vorhoff said. "This is a significant safety improvement over the existing yellow flashing warning signals. HAWK signals are used around the country at pedestrian crossings and on multi-use trails, and they are proven to work and reduce pedestrian crashes."

The two funded projects will cost $1.1 million and $1.5 million apiece and are part of two federal grants, the Safe Routes to School grant and the Safe Routes to Public Places grant respectively.

“Seeing the impressive number of people using the Greenway underscores the need to ensure that people can safely cross intersections,” a City Hall spokesperson said in a statement. “This is why the City believed it was appropriate to add these crossings into safety projects that have been authorized for federal funding.”