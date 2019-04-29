It’s hard to believe The War and Treaty only debuted at Jazz Fest last year, because the band seems tailor-made for the event. Married couple and vocalists Michael and Tanya Trotter sing a Southern-accented blend of classic R&B, gospel, blues, roots and more, all centered on their powerful, soulful voices playing off one another. Michael even has a playful Louis Armstrong-on-trumpet scat performance that he shared last year.
“We were completely in awe being at Jazz Fest — it meant so much to us to think of our heroes that have graced the stage: Fats (Domino), Mahalia Jackson, Irma Thomas,” Michael Trotter says. “The aftermath was we couldn’t go anywhere without someone saying they saw our Jazz Fest set. The adulation felt so warm and welcoming.”
That performance on the Lagniappe Stage in the paddock of the Fair Grounds Race Course represented the start of a whirlwind year for the duo. With the release of debut album “Healing Tide” in August 2018, The War and Treaty skyrocketed from delightful festival surprise to in-demand Americana act.
Headliners including Mumford & Sons pulled the Trotters on stage for collaborations in front of stadium crowds. The SEC scheduled them to sing the National Anthem at its men’s basketball tournament. Alongside their civil rights hero, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, they led group singalongs during the 2019 anniversary ceremony of the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. For a band whose start stems from being deployed in Iraq in the early 2000s (Michael taught himself to play piano from one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces), The War and Treaty have come a long way.
Despite the success and accolades, the performance in the Blues Tent at Jazz Fest (4:10 p.m. Saturday) will be different than last year’s.
“We’re bringing a little more heat this time,” Michael says. “We have a bigger band, a little more music.”
Michael says he and Tanya borrow musical bits and pieces from each artist and place that speaks to them. He started doing scattinglike vocal bits after listening to Armstrong speed through notes on a trumpet. As they prepare to revisit cities like New York and Chicago opening for Al Green, the band has started showcasing its organist more, “because the organ carries its own kind of compassion and story and sorrow and triumph,” Michael says. He sees it as a throwback to artists like Green playing vintage theaters and throwing themselves into emotional performances.
The band recently performed a rock-heavy set at Hogs for the Cause, but Jazz Fest is a good place for it to highlight its more traditional influences.
”One of the impacts New Orleans had on us actually came when we were there to do the second line for Fats Domino,” Michael says. “We looked around and saw all cultures, all manner of people walking the streets playing his music — those brass instruments blazing and blaring. We’re not from New Orleans, but we decided to take a piece with us, and we’ve got some trumpet players and saxophone players [in the band] now.”