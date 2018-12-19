Blight, panhandlers, overgrown lots, litter, catch basins, potholes — so-called “quality of life” issues in New Orleans make up a big chunk of neighborhood complaints to members of the New Orleans City Council, and they’ll soon have a dedicated City Council committee to hear them out.

District A Councilmember Joe Giarrusso plans to introduce a motion Dec. 20 that creates the City Council’s Quality of Life Special Committee, a venue for overlapping issues in each council district to help identify the “gaps or places that need to be tightened” in legislation, he says, and to connect the dots between city agencies and community concerns.

Giarrusso says the committee’s creation follows a focus from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration on quality of life issues, particularly through the creation of the citywide Clean Up NOLA program. But he also was struck by the volume of those calls in each district — council offices field similar complaints but may not recognize patterns or holistic concerns, though some issues may be more acute in some areas of the city more than others.

Cantrell and District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen have identified illegal dumping, for example, as a significant problem in District E, but Giarrusso says it’s also become an issue in Hollygrove in his District A.

“District council people are really on the frontline for dealing with these issues,” Giarrusso told Gambit. “Rather than deal with them as one-offs, we’ll have meetings once a quarter or as needed.”

The committee will be made up of a council member from each district (Giarrusso, Nguyen, Jay Banks in District B, Kristin Gisleson Palmer in District C, and Jared Brossett in District D).

Meetings will be a venue for both Cantrell’s administration to discuss legislative pitches and as a “public forum, a space to talk” about residents’ quality of life needs; meetings will likely focus on a topic or several topics around issues that “don’t fit neatly” within other council committees, including homelessness and panhandling, Giarrusso said.

“If we start hitting big issues and start working on them and highlighting them and legislating around them, you can start to move the ball forward,” Giarrusso said.

Giarrusso hopes the committee will begin meeting in January or early February.