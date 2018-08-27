And the winners in the 2018 Best of New Orleans readers' poll in these categories are...
LOCAL LIFE
Best nursery/preschool
1. TIE: Academy of the Sacred Heart (Mater Campus, 4301 St. Charles Ave., 504-269-1230; www.ashrosary.org)
1. TIE: New Orleans Jewish Community Center (5342 St. Charles Ave., 504-897-0143; www.nojcc.org)
2. The Little Red Schoolhouse (2055 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-838-7979; www.littleredschoolhouseofmetairie.com)
3. Louise S. McGehee School (2343 Prytania St., 504-561-1224; www.mcgeheeschool.com)
Best grammar school
1. Lusher Charter School (7315 Willow St., 504-862-5110; www.lusherschool.org)
2. Holy Name of Jesus School (6325 Cromwell Place, 504-861-1466; www.hnjschool.org)
3. Isidore Newman School (1903 Jefferson Ave., 504-899-5641; www.newmanschool.org)
Best high school
1. Lusher Charter School (5624 Freret St., 504-304-3960; www.lusherschool.org)
2. Mount Carmel Academy (7027 Milne Blvd., 504-288-7626; www.mcacubs.com)
3. Ben Franklin High School (2001 Leon C. Simon Drive, 504-286-2600; www.bfhsla.org)
Best local college/university
1. Tulane University (6823 St. Charles Ave., 504-865-5000; www.tulane.edu)
2. University of New Orleans (2000 Lakeshore Drive, 888-514-4275; www.new.uno.edu)
3. Loyola University New Orleans (6363 St. Charles Ave., 504-865-3240; www.loyno.edu)
Best art gallery
1. Ashley Longshore (4537 Magazine St., 504-333-6951; www.ashleylongshore.com)
2. Arthur Roger Gallery (432 Julia St., 504-522-1999; www.arthurrogergallery.com)
3. Terrance Osborne (3029 Magazine St., 504-232-7530; www.terranceosborne.com)
Best food festival
1. Oak Street Po-Boy Festival (www.poyboyfest.com) — To locals, the Oak Street Po-boy Festival is the best thing since sliced bread. There are several stages for live music at the annual festival, but attendees pack the streets in the Carrollton neighborhood to eat their way through an array of traditional and creative sandwiches. Last year's award-winners included Red Fish Grill's barbecue oyster po-boy, Bratz Y'all's Drunk Pig (dark beer-marinated roasted pork, sauerkraut, caramelized onions and mustard), Vincent's Italian Cuisine's Godfather (meatballs, brisket, Italian sausage, basil, mozzarella and tomato sauce), Simone's Market's Lebacajun (Lebanese ground beef with pine nuts, tabbouleh relish and yogurt sauce) and others.
2. French Quarter Festival (www.fqfi.org)
3. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (www.nojazzfest.com)
Best golf course
1. City Putt (New Orleans City Park, 33 Dreyfous Drive, 504-483-9385; www.neworleanscitypark.com/in-the-park/city-putt) — It's unlikely you'll see Dustin Johnson or Tiger Woods testing their prowess on the City Putt links, but you might see your neighbor, your city council person or your daughter's boyfriend tapping a ball around a giant crawfish boiling pot, a fish spurting water, Mr. Bingle or other features on two 18-hole courses. One course is designed around Louisiana landmarks and the other is based on New Orleans streets and themes. It's open year-round, except on Mondays, and stays open until midnight Friday and Saturday for date nights.
2. The Golf Club at Audubon Park (6500 Magazine St., 504-861-2537; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/golf)
3. English Turn (One Clubhouse Drive, 504-392-2200; www.englishturngolf.com)
Best high school band
1. St. Augustine High School (2600 A.P. Tureaud Ave., 504-944-2424; www.staugnola.org)
2. Brother Martin High School (4401 Elysian Fields Ave., 504-283-1561; www.brothermartin.com)
3. Archbishop Rummel High School (1901 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-834-5592; www.rummelraiders.com)
Best live music festival
1. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (nojazzfest.com)
2. French Quarter Festival (www.fqfi.org)
3. Voodoo Music + Arts Experience (www.voodoofestival.com)
Best local footrace
1. Crescent City Classic (www.ccc10k.com)
2. Red Dress Run (www.neworleanshash.com)
3. San Fermin in Nueva Orleans (New Orleans' running of the bulls; www.nolabulls.com)
Best marching group
1. 610 Stompers (www.610stompers.com) — There's just something about men in uniforms, especially when their "dress blues" are baby blue shorts paired with baseball tees, red satin athletic jackets and knee-high baseball socks. When the 610 Stompers are on the move, bustin' their synchronized dance routines 100 or so strong, those colors are a delicious blur of dancing perfection, whether on a Mardi Gras parade route, on a stage or at one of the many fundraising performances they participate in each year. The Stompers describe themselves as "ordinary men with extraordinary moves," but Gambit readers beg to differ on that first part.
2. Pussyfooters (www.pussyfooters.org)
3. Amelia EarHawts Cabin Krewe (www.aecabinkrewe.com)
Best Mardi Gras parade
1. Muses (www.kreweofmuses.org) — The 2018 Krewe of Muses parade was a brush with genius, as the satirical group added local color to famous works of art in a procession titled A Night at the Museum. Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu crossed a Sewerage & Water Board-flooded Canal Street a la Washington crossing the Delaware. The couple in Grant Woods' American Gothic went truly punk in appearance. New Orleans Pelican Anthony Davis' unibrow subbed in for painter Frida Kahlo's. But the krewe's new "Goddessey" float is itself a work of art — featuring a boat hull born by a gold-leaf Pegasus on a sea of clouds, all lit from above with peach lanterns hanging from extended branches of a tree rooted in mount Parnassus, where the nine muses lived.
2. Endymion (www.endymion.org)
3. Nyx (www.kreweofnyx.org)
Best museum
1. New Orleans Museum of Art (New Orleans City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, 504-658-4100; www.noma.org)
2. National World War II Museum (945 Magazine St., 504-528-1944; www.nationalww2museum.org)
3. Ogden Museum of Southern Art (925 Camp St., 504-539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org)
Best nonprofit
1. LA/SPCA (www.la-spca.org)
2. Bridge House (www.bridgehouse.org)
3. Animal Rescue of New Orleans (www.animalrescueneworleans.org)
Best place for a first date
1. City Park (www.neworleanscitypark.com)
2. Bacchanal Wine (600 Poland Ave., 504-948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com)
3. Rock 'N' Bowl (3016 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com)
Best summer camp
1. Audubon Zoo Camp (6500 Magazine St., 504-861-2537; www.audubonnatureinstitute.com/camps/zoo-camp)
2. New Orleans Jewish Community Center (5342 St. Charles Ave., 504-897-0143; www.nojcc.org)
3. Metairie Park Country Day Creative Arts Camp (300 Park Road, Metairie, 504-849-3188; www.countrydaycreativearts.com)