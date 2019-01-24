Justine, the French Quarter restaurant from Justin Devillier and Mia Freiberger-Devillier, opens Friday.
The restaurant opens inside the May & Ellis building at 225 Chartres St., formerly the Hurwitz Mintz furniture building. The restaurant was designed by local firm Farouki Farouki and modeled after a French brasserie.
It’s the third spot for the award-winning team, which also owns La Petite Grocery and Balise. According to a press release, the couple was inspired by the city’s ties to France and they spent the past two years researching French cuisine and Parisian restaurant culture to encapsulate the brasserie experience.
The 200-seat restaurant has multiple dining rooms, including a cafe, a bar and an outdoor dining space, which features an absinthe decanter-inspired fountain.
The menu highlights classic French fare with dishes like onion soup topped with a bubbling cap of melted Gruyere and Emmenthaller cheese, and a Raclette dish in which the cheese is melted over potatoes, Parisian ham and cornichons. Spiced beef rib pays homage to the Moroccan influence in Parisian cuisine and a menu heavy in beef is a nod to the French boucherie. Daily specials will include dishes like coq au vin, bouillabaisse, prime rib and king crab.
Bar director Jesse Carr, who has helmed the bar programs at both of Devillier’s other restaurants, has created a French-inspired program heavy in spirits like Eau de Vie, armagnacs, cognacs and French brandies. Cocktails include classic and signature drinks, such as the Calvadoserac, made with absinthe, and the Silent Fizz, a twist on the Chartreuse fizz. The restaurant’s wine list features French bottlings, with an emphasis on lesser-known regions and winemakers.
Justine will serve dinner 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily and late-night from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lunch service eventually will be added.
