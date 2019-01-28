If sports are storytelling, one way to understand the story is to compare it to other stories. Take the movies, since the Oscars are approaching. Which 2018 movies can help us more fully appreciate the story of the 2018 Saints?

Alvin Kamara is “Black Panther”

The year’s biggest blockbuster was also maybe the most critically acclaimed films in the Marvel cinematic universe. Carried by the beauty of the African cultures it celebrates, “Panther” retained the zoom-bam-boom comic book movie wildness of its Marvel Cinematic Universe peers but added a surprising dose of heart. Sounds like Kamara, the mercurial, fascinating, acrobatic running back whose number 41 jersey is so pervasive among Saints fans that it’s a blockbuster in itself.

Drew Brees is “Mission Impossible: Fallout”

When the first entry in the “Mission: Impossible” series was released, star Tom Cruise was in his early 30s, in the prime of his career. It was absolutely unsurprising that he would headline an action franchise about a superspy. More than two decades later, Cruise is 56, approaching the time many other actors start taking roles as grandpas, and yet here he is, with “Fallout,” the franchise’s sixth entry, which has received almost universal acclaim. Now, imagine the “Mission Impossible” movies are the New Orleans Saints, Fallout’s 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes is a league-leading passer rating and Tom Cruise is Drew Brees. I nailed that one, right?

Taysom Hill is “A Star Is Born”

The latest remake of “A Star Is Born” is a big melodrama that carries a boatload of noise and hype and which, at its Lady Gaga-centered best, is fun and riveting. It’s also probably not that good in the end, even if it does win you a game or two with a well-timed blocked punt or faked punt or bone-rattling short yardage run — wait, what was I talking about here?

Michael Thomas is “A Quiet Place”

Receiver Michael Thomas used to tag his tweets #shhhh. His approach was to beat his opponents with silence. In “A Quiet Place,” that’s how humans survive — with silence, hiding from the creatures that hunt them by tracking their sounds. But somewhere in here, probably about the time Thomas pulled a flip phone out from under a Superdome goal post a la 2003 Joe Horn, Thomas switched from the role of silent human to marauding monster. It’s more likely to find him trouncing a trash-talking opponent, while talking some trash himself, than it is to see him living up to his old hashtag. #shhh indeed.

Teddy Bridgewater is “You Were Never Really Here”

I’ll be real with you: I haven’t seen this movie and don’t know a whole lot about it. But consider its title and consider that — assuming backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater signs a big free agent deal elsewhere during the offseason — we could apply the title to his Saints tenure. He threw some meaningless passes in the season finale, sure, but his biggest contribution has been his locker room dance moves. Was Teddy ever really here?

Demario Davis is “First Man”

Let’s say great post-Dome Patrol linebacker play is the surface of the moon. That makes Demario Davis the Saints equivalent of Neil Armstrong.

Sean Payton is “Vice”

A mastermind who doesn’t care what people think of him. An aggressive, reckless man who might shoot a friend in the face or call a fake punt from his own 30-yard line in a playoff game. A guy who definitely seems to think he’s the smartest one in the room, and often is right. The way they dressed Christian Bale up as former Vice President Dick Cheney, the way Bale moves, gestures, speaks in the role — you know, I could see him wearing a visor, standing behind a podium, upsetting a Philadelphia reporter. Bale as Payton. Fast-track that movie into production. Call it “Ambush.” You know you’d watch it; you couldn’t look away.

The NFL is “Bird Box”

In “Bird Box” — spoiler alert — mysterious creatures cause people to kill themselves immediately after they see the creatures. As a result, survivors live blindfolded and afraid. The easy thing here would be to say the referees who screwed up the Saints’ second Super Bowl shot are wearing the blindfolds, but really it’s the National Football League that wants us, scared and unseeing, to turn away from the stupid stuff it does so it can move on to its next big event. Saints fans are tired of the blindfolds.