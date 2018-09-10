We're back with the ongoing municipal shoe-burning in Kenner and we watch the Saints defense morph into soft pudding on Big Football's return to the regular season. Plus a Gordon no-show (or shoo-shoo?), Donald Trump Jr. goes gator hunting (so does Gov. Edwards), and par-tee bus-es (clap clap, clap clap clap).
Labor Day morning we had no water. Friday afternoon I come home to a house with no power. Calling New Orleans “basic” would be hyperbole.— Jarvis DeBerry (@jarvisdeberry) September 7, 2018
People are always like “why schools closing? why the worry? its only a TS or a H1!”The problem is that NOLA’s infrastructure sucks ass and if I sneeze too hard my neighborhood loses powerLast August was a bad flood. Not even a TSNormal rules don’t apply to us in these cases— Geoffrey Gauchet (@animatedGeoff) September 4, 2018
Is buying an alligator costume for my dog a necessary part of tropical storm prep? I think maybe— Alison Fensterstock (@AlisonF_NOLA) September 4, 2018
New Orleans Psychological Storm Progression:1 - Storm? There is no storm.2 - Hurricane partay!@ - I felt drizzle! Buys batteries, water jugs, flashlight, etc.💥 - Freaks out over Katrina memories.5 - Storm? There is no storm. 6 - -_-— Maurice Carlos Ruffin (@MauriceRuffin) September 5, 2018
People who move to New Orleans and want to make it Connecticut should be banned in neighborhoods. https://t.co/ZQlQZ2CgP8— Candice, right? (@YesICandice) September 8, 2018
My unpopular opinion is party buses ought to be able to go anywhere they want. Tour buses, on the other hand, should be burned on sight.— skooks (@skooks) September 8, 2018
My favorite Burt Reynolds role was his turn on the wall of the women's bathroom at Pal's Lounge in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/i3QcwqIrWl— Alexander J. Hancock (@AJHanc) September 6, 2018
SAD! pic.twitter.com/sld84pL1cd— Devele McGee (@ddotlouisxiii) September 6, 2018
In case you were wondering, the Saints put up a 2017 NFC South champions banner up in the rafters of the Dome.— Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) September 9, 2018
Saints D spent the offseason admiring themselves.— Reid (@ReidG75) September 9, 2018
#NeverForget #WhoDat #CityOfYes pic.twitter.com/GNrUhhqYlP— The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) September 8, 2018
In the many years since Jeff Duncan has blocked me, I have never, ever, wondered what he was tweeting— Duris Holmes (@duris) September 9, 2018
On the bright side, the Saints helped break a 71-year-old NFL record today. They combined with the Bucs to score 88 points, the most in a season-opening game in NFL history. The previous record was 87 (Eagles 45, Redskins 42, 9-28-1947).#SilverLining— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 9, 2018
How I'm pulling up in Kenner, bruh. pic.twitter.com/yna32HHcru— SeventhWard (@SeventhWard) September 9, 2018
Bonnabel Magnet is the only public high school in Kenner. This is a recent photo of several Bonnabel football players in their ...Nike jerseys.🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/wvGjxzhqLY— Kenneth A. Polite (@kennethpolite) September 10, 2018
I was in church when I received a copy of the letter from the Mayor of Kenner.I have never felt a need to purchase one of these before but I am compelled now.Thank you NIKE! pic.twitter.com/39x5FI0wuQ— Councilman Jay H. Banks (@cmjayhbanks) September 9, 2018
Disgraceful and unacceptable! Not representative of Kenner. https://t.co/oWqdZKORq4— JaredCBrossett (@JaredCBrossett) September 9, 2018
You're not a real New Orleans local until your photo is posted on the Hank's Supermarket Instagram account.— The Bear Jieux (@TheBearJieux) September 9, 2018
If Wagner's had a competing Instagram account the first picture would be a surveillance still of the time an old lady projectile vom'd on me & the rest would just be a bunch of burning people holding up jumbo sized incense sticks next to stacks of gingeroo.— GUTS CLUB (@puppiesonLSD) September 8, 2018
Hunting alligators in Louisiana with @DonaldJTrumpJr! pic.twitter.com/b17jmH48Zz— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 8, 2018
No better way to start our Saturday. Sarah Ellen and I had a great morning in Point Coupee. Hope everyone is enjoying their weekend. #lagov pic.twitter.com/fVyJTzVDoh— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 8, 2018