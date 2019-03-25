Tennessee Williams fans can enjoy discussions and performances of his plays and poems as well as an array of author events, workshops, tours of the French Quarter and more at the Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival March 27-31. Below are some highlights. For a full schedule and ticket information, visit www.tennesseewilliams.net.
• “A Confederacy of Dunces.” The festival opens with a stage adaptation of John Kennedy Toole’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel starring the buffoonish Ignatius J. Reilly. Regular festival contributor Kenneth Holditch adapted the work. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, and 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center.
• Sex scenes. The festival dips into purple prose with a seminar on writing erotica led by Bernice McFadden (1 p.m. Thursday, Historic New Orleans Collection) and a panel discussion on literary sex scenes with Nathaniel Rich, Dorothy Allison, McFadden and Jami Attenberg (1 p.m. Friday, Hotel Monteleone).
• Saints and Sinners tour. Frank Perez, author of “Southern Decadence in New Orleans” leads a walking tour of the French Quarter highlighting LGBT history. (Departs Hotel Monteleone at 2 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday).
• Tribute readings. Excerpts of Williams’ work are read by Dorothy Allison, Robert Olen Butler, Eve Ensler, Val Kilmer and others. (6:30 p.m. Thursday at New Orleans Jazz Museum).
• Dramas. There always are productions of Williams’ plays during the festival. See stage listings for information on Le Petit Theater’s “Baby Doll” and the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans’ “Suddenly, Last Summer.”
• “Jackie’s Girl: My Life with the Kennedy Family” is Kathy McKeon’s best-selling memoir about working for Jackie Kennedy for 13 years. Historian David Johnson interviews McKeon about the book. (10 a.m. Friday, Beauregard-Keyes House)
• By Any Scenes Necessary. Members of the NOLA Project improvise their idea of a Williams script in a barroom event at Mag’s 940 at 10 p.m. Friday.
• “American Moonshot.” Former Tulane University historian Douglas Brinkley returns to New Orleans to discuss his new book about President John F. Kennedy and the space program. (10 a.m. Saturday, Hotel Monteleone)
• Patricia Clarkson recently won a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in “Sharp Objects.” Bryan Batt interviews her about her work at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hotel Monteleone.
• Stella and Stanley Shouting Contest. The festival concludes at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in Jackson Square with the annual ode to “A Streetcar Named Desire.”