Podcasts aren’t known for chase scenes, but anything can happen in a live show.
Meg Bashwiner, who plays Deb, the “sentient patch of haze,” and Proverb Lady in “Welcome to Night Vale,” teases that there is physical comedy in the podcast’s latest touring live show, “A Spy in the Desert,” which is at the Civic Theatre Feb. 27.
“For a podcast, there’s a lot of physical comedy,” she says from New York. “Symphony Sanders and I ham it up (in ‘Spy in the Desert’). There’s a chase scene with some pretty high heels.”
Night Vale is a small town in the southwestern U.S. beset by apocalyptic disasters, supernatural phenomena and conspiracies.
The podcast is presented as a broadcast of Night Vale’s radio station. Host Cecil Palmer (voiced by Cecil Baldwin) delivers breaking news and community service announcements, and there are ads, weather breaks and more. Horrendous events such as holes opening in the sky and cryptic figures lurking around the library or a parking lot are hourly occurrences in the town. In the last touring show, “All Hail,” the supernatural Glow Cloud took over the town. In “A Spy in the Desert,” a new figure arrives.
“There is an intruder into Night Vale who is a master of secrets and master of disguise, and Cecil is trying to get in touch with this person,” Bashwiner says. “This person goes by the name ‘The Mink.’ Cecil’s mission is to find The Mink, and Tamika tries to find The Mink on behalf of Cecil.”
The mysteries and absurdities of Night Vale have propelled the podcast through 145 episodes, and creators Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor have spun off a bestselling novel, books of episode scripts, cryptic bumper stickers and more. But since it debuted in 2012, times have changed.
“I do ‘Good Morning Night Vale,’ which is (a podcast of) us looking back at old episodes in the archive,” Bashwiner says. “But these things are actually happening now. This political satire is the real world now. There’s the mayoral campaign, which was between Hiram McDaniels, the literal five-headed dragon, and the Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home. It’s like word-for-word the Trump-Hillary election, but it was written in 2013. Things we thought would be outrageous and outlandish five years ago are now a reality.”
The satire has always been entertainment, and about people, not politics, Bashwiner says. Several of the founders and original performers were members of the theater company Neo-Futurists. Every week, the company presents 30 or more plays in an hour.
While still loosely involved with the Neo-Futurists, Bashwiner is the tour manager for Night Vale and a few other podcasts on the Night Vale platform. She warms up live show crowds with 10 minutes of comedy and introduction, performs as Deb and closes the show and podcasts with a proverb.
“A Spy in the Desert” also features Baldwin, Symphony Sanders as rebellious teenager Tamika Flynn, music by Disparition and Dane Terry as the radio station’s “weather.” Terry also has a podcast on the Night Vale platform called “Dreamboy,” and he’ll perform his own cabaret set at the Civic Theatre. The show also includes a stranger that the cast doesn’t know. An audience member will get to play a major role, Bashwiner says.