CANTRELL ON TRAFFIC CAMERA DECISION: ‘IF I COULD HAVE GONE TO ZERO, I WOULD HAVE DONE SO’

In an address to the New Orleans City Council last week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell doubled down on her decision not to inform the public of the lowering of traffic camera thresholds that would trigger speeding tickets, saying she didn’t want to “advocate” for speeding.

On Feb. 4, the administration changed the speed that would generate traffic tickets in 20 mph school zones — from 26 mph to 24 mph — causing public outcry when thousands of people were ticketed unexpectedly.

Cantrell said she made the decision not to notify motorists of the change because she did not want to encourage them to drive just under the threshold but still over the speed limit, even though the original 26 mph trigger was well-known among residents.

“[I] did not want to disclose that because I am not advocating for people to continue to not follow the school zone laws throughout the city of New Orleans,” she said.

In her address to the council's Budget Committee, Cantrell echoed earlier comments she made that she lowered the thresholds to increase public safety, citing data from traffic camera company American Traffic Solutions (ATS) that showed one in five vehicles passing through New Orleans school zones drive above the speed limit.

Prior to Feb. 4, traffic cameras only ticketed about one-fourth of those drivers, the ones traveling above 26 mph.

District D Councilman Jared Brossett, who chairs the Budget Committee, said he agreed with the goal of increasing public safety but thought the public should have been notified. “Transparency is the utmost top priority,” Brossett said. “If it would have been announced, drivers could have changed their driving patterns, which should have been the goal.”

But Cantrell said that due to the nature of some policies relating to law enforcement, she would not inform the public of every policy she implements. “There will be some decisions that I will not disclose,” Cantrell responded, “for example, where we’re going to have DWI stops throughout the city.”

Councilwoman At-Large Helena Moreno said she also thought drivers should have been given some form of notice that the traffic cameras were going to be recalibrated. “You don’t even have to necessarily say at what speed but that they’re going to catch you at a lower speed,” she said.

Cantrell campaigned on removing traffic cameras from the city, though she since has backtracked on her promise of complete removal. Since taking office, she has removed 21 cameras and shortened the length of cameras operating in school zones to four hours from 24 hours.

Following these changes, she decided to crack down on the thousands of residents speeding in school zones daily. “If I could have gone to zero, I would have done so,” Cantrell said. However, the city’s attorney advised her not to lower the threshold below 24 mph to leave a legal cushion to account for camera calibration errors.

“What I would say to our citizens and what I made very clear in not disclosing it (is that) it is unacceptable to speed in school zones throughout the city of New Orleans,” Cantrell said. — KAYLEE POCHE

ERA ratification moves forward in state Senate committee vote

After discussing hot-button topics ranging from abortion to the selective service, a state Senate committee narrowly advanced a resolution — by a party-line vote of 4-3 — that would ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in Louisiana.

The decades-old federal amendment, which states no rights shall “be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex,” would explicitly give women legal protections in the U.S. Constitution.

State Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, said to a packed committee room that he brought forth the resolution after seeing Illinois and Nevada pass the ERA in recent years and after speaking with the late Felicia Kahn, a well-known women’s rights activist in New Orleans, to whom he affectionately referred as “in some cases, a surrogate parent."

“She expressed that she was proud of me,” Morrell said. “She knew that I was term-limited and that this would be one of my final legacies.”

+2 Felicia Kahn, fighter for equal rights and Louisiana Democratic Party activist, dies at 91 Felicia Kahn, an indomitable warrior for equal rights and a pillar of New Orleans Democratic politics, died Thursday after a brief illness. Sh…

Chairwoman Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, who is the only woman on the nine-person Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, said the resolution was a chance for Louisiana to make a positive change for women in the state and across the country.

“I do recognize — and I hope all of the members recognize — the importance of this, albeit a long time coming.” Peterson said. “Louisiana can certainly make a huge impact by passing this resolution and helping to ratify the amendment.”

If the resolution passes, it would make Louisiana the 38th state to ratify it and the final state needed to add the amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Possible legal hurdles, however, include an expired 1982 deadline for ratification, and five states that have rescinded their ratification in the years since.

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, have filed a bill that would extend the ratification deadline, but it is unclear what would happen to the states that have rescinded.

Kristie Cross, general counsel for the conservative Louisiana Family Forum, which opposes the amendment in its current form, said she thought the push to extend the ERA was trying to “resurrect something that’s clearly dead. … You end up with ratification roulette when you start playing this game with the deadlines,” she said. Cross also said she didn’t think the amendment was necessary given the 14th Amendment, which prohibits states from denying “anybody from equal protection of the laws.”

But Morrell said the 150-year-old amendment did not prevent women from being denied the right to vote, own credit cards in their name or control property. “History has shown that’s complete B.S.,” he said.

Louisiana State University sophomore Ashley Sheffield said passing the ERA would help encourage women graduating from college to stay in the state. “I’m here and I want to make Louisiana better, but it’s hard for me to want to stay in this state that doesn’t respect me, doesn’t pay me the same amount and doesn’t view me as an equal,” Sheffield said.

Louisiana Right To Life member Mia Bordlee, sitting next to her mother Dorinda Bordlee, a pro-life attorney with the Bioethics Defense Fund, said the organization was against passing the resolution. Because it has “no abortion-neutral language,” Bordlee argued that passage could lead to some of the state’s current abortion restrictions being struck down in courts.

The abortion argument could be a powerful one as the Legislature continues to advance legislation restricting the procedure. The House Civil Law and Procedure committee earlier advanced a bill by Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, that would add language to the constitution stating the state does not protect a woman’s right to have an abortion.

Cross also argued, as ERA opponents did in the 1970s, that passage of the act could lead to women being drafted for military service. “I don’t believe that equality is always sameness,” she said.

Morrell replied, “I will tell you it’s beyond offensive to me, this draft conversation. … The idea that there should be some kind of weird choice based on gender on drafting, that’s ridiculous. Government shouldn’t draft, period.”

Ultimately, the vote was split along party lines with Sens. Morrell, Peterson, Wesley Bishop and Troy Carter — all New Orleans Democrats — voting in favor of the amendment. Sens. Jack Donahue, R-Mandeville; Jim Fannin, R-Jonesboro; and Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe, voted against it.

Following the decision, the LA Ratify ERA Coalition released a statement saying that while the passage is “an important first step” in ratifying the ERA, “it is only the first step, and there are many more to be taken in the legislative process.”

“Our constitution starts with ‘We the people,’ and I really just think that should be all the people because if you are not legislating for all the people, who are you legislating for?” said Angela Adkins, the coalition’s founder. “We piecemeal our rights together every year at the Legislature, and we shouldn’t have to do that.” — KAYLEE POCHE

Green New Deal forum at Mahalia Jackson Theater May 7

An event centered around one of the most-discussed pieces of proposed legislation — the Green New Deal (GND) — will take place at the Mahalia Jackson Theater May 7.

The free public event is hosted by The Sunrise Movement, a group of young climate change activists that worked on the resolution with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts.

Since the GND was proposed in February, the group is hosting events around the country — nine tour stops and more than 100 town halls — to discuss details of the policy with residents as part of its “Green New Deal Tour.”

Political and community leaders will give presentations and guide conversations about the potential impacts of climate change on New Orleans. Organizers also will lay out a game plan for making the GND law in 2021 after the upcoming presidential election.

Steve Scalise: Louisiana's economy would be destroyed by Green New Deal dreamed up by Ocasio-Cortez Experiencing energy production in person is fundamental to understanding the positive impact American energy has on our communities in Louisia…

The GND is a proposal of large-scale changes to address climate change that would transform the country’s economy. Goals include switching the country to 100 percent renewable energy sources and transforming existing infrastructure and transportation systems to make them more energy efficient.

Opponents have labeled the resolution as unrealistic and too expensive, while proponents argue drastic action must be taken quickly to combat climate change, citing a 2018 report from the United Nations saying the world has just 12 years to limit global warming to manageable levels.

Sunrise Movement activists made national headlines when they organized a sit-in at the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with signs reading “We have 12 years. What’s your plan?” Ocasio-Cortez attended the sit-in.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those interested can reserve free tickets at www.sunrisemovement.org. — KAYLEE POCHE

Gleason gets commemorative license plate

A state House committee last week approved a bill to let Louisiana residents buy Team Gleason Foundation license plates to help patients in their fight against ALS.

Steve Gleason was a Saints safety from 2000 to 2008 and was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2011. He and his wife, Michel, established the Team Gleason Foundation to inspire and show ALS patients they “can not only live but thrive.”

+2 New Orleanian of the Year 2013: Steve Gleason In 2012, the New Orleans Saints unveiled a bronze statue titled Rebirth — immortalizing former Saint Steve Gleason's 2006 punt block heard aro…

Team Gleason has taken the lead in developing life-enhancing innovations for ALS patients and has challenged Microsoft to craft technology allowing paralyzed individuals to navigate their wheelchairs using their eyes. Microsoft succeeded and went on to integrate eye-tracking technology in Windows 10 products.

In 2014, Gleason and his organization hosted a summit for researchers, patients and caregivers to brainstorm a plan to end ALS in our lifetime. The summit resulted in the formation of Answer ALS, the largest ALS research project in the world.

The highest-ranking Democrat in the Louisiana House of Representatives, Walt Leger III, D-New Orleans, sponsored the license plate bill, which requires a $25 annual fee that will be forwarded to the Team Gleason Foundation. “I’m sure I don’t need to lecture the committee on the impact of Steve Gleason,” Leger said.

The license plate “is a great opportunity to show our appreciation for all he’s done,” Rep. Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport, said.

The House Transportation Committee approved the bill, and it will move to the House floor. — JAMES A. SMITH | MANSHIP SCHOOL NEWS SERVICE