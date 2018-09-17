Welcome to Gambit's 2018 Music Issue, taking another dive into new music, scenes and albums from New Orleans artists. Meet the Pink Room Project, Max Moran, Room Thirteen and Lawn.
"No culture for the vultures."
What started as a jam session at guitarist Cliff Hines' house inspired Max Moran — a prolific, versatile jazz bassist and sideman for countles…
Lawn is a mess of contradictions. Wrestling with self-doubt, getting over themselves, breaking out of their bubbles, realizing they're part of…
Danny Clifton turned his fascination with organs and canned beats from tinny Casio keyboards into his moniker Danny, his bizarre oasis under a…
We’ve all heard about the “brain drain” of Louisiana scholars — bright and talented young people who have to leave the state to make a living …
Finding food inside New Orleans music venues