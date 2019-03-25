Traditional ribs, pork shoulder and butt and whole roasted pigs are the focus for the 90 teams working their pits at Hogs for the Cause, but creativity has always been part of the 11 year old festival.
“I need at least three Elvis dishes,” Hogs cofounder Becker Hall told the teams preparing for the Friday night bacon dish bonanza.
“My mom was obsessed with Elvis,” Hall says, talking near Hogs’ Mid-City headquarters. She died of cancer last year, and while he was working with teams to curate a diverse list of bacon dishes (he was forced to put a moratorium on jalapeno poppers) he encouraged some Elvis Presley inspirations. He got an Elvis bar of peanut butter shortbread with caramel banana jam and bacon, as well as a couple of other dishes with bacon and sweet ingredients.
Hogs for the Cause puts barbecuing, creative cooking and live music to work in a festival that raises money for families with children battling pediatric brain cancer. This year’s festival features a music lineup including Trampled by Turtles, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, The War and Treaty and others on the grounds of the UNO Lakefront Arena March 29-30.
Many of the barbecue teams have fun names such as Piggy Stardust, Silence of da Hams, Hupigs and Swine and Dine, and their pits are manned by a mix of professionals and amateurs competing for awards in categories such as best ribs, whole hog, sauce, side dish and creative item (“Porkpourri”). Hall estimates that 70 percent of the teams are from the New Orleans area, and many are long-time participants. Two of the larger teams, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Captain Porkenheimer, have developed a rivalry over their respective Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints fandom.
Bacon is the focus Friday night, and festival sponsor Nueske’s provided almost two tons of slab, sliced and peppered bacon. Dishes include everything from bacon grilled cheese and bacon-topped stuffed macaroni and cheese to kung pao bacon, “Bacon-Villages” (bacon-onion tarts), a banh mi-LT, bacon barbecued crab cakes to bacon pralines, chocolate-covered bacon and other sweet dishes.
The festival has three music stages, and the Friday lineup includes Minnesota bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk with George Porter Jr., jazz and rock multi-instrumentalist Marco Benevento, alt-country outfit American Aquarium and others. Saturday is headlined by Willie Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. Nelson wrote songs with Lady Gaga for her and Bradley Cooper’s remake of “A Star is Born.” Promise of the Real also has backed Neil Young since 2015. Saturday also features soul and R&B belters The War and Treaty, Philadelphia rockers Low Cut Connie, Walter “Wolfman” Washington and the Roadmasters, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Samantha Fish, Hot 8 Brass Band and others.
Teams serve an array of barbecue dishes, and there are some vegetarian sides and items. There are two craft beer areas with brews from local breweries. The festival is cashless, and attendees can use debit wristbands.
Hogs raised $1.45 million last year, and fundraising champion Fleur de Que and runner up Boar’s Nest both raised more than $340,000. Hogs has donated more than $1.5 million to hospitals for pediatric oncology programs and granted more than $1.25 million directly to families while their children received medical treatment, organizers say.