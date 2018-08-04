In the months leading up to 2018 midterm elections, progressives are putting their weight behind candidates in crucial elections across the U.S., hoping to build momentum behind a wave of newly registered voters and increased voter turnout — especially among voters of color and for candidates of color — to wrest control from the GOP in Congress.

Netroots Nation — the politically progressive conference holding its annual event in New Orleans this week — represents a big tent spectrum of the left, with candidates and organizers lambasting moderates and centrists and refusing to compromise against waves of right-wing white supremacy in the GOP, while others speak in even broader strokes.

While divisions within the party are clear, with moderates bristling at the ascending left, it remains unclear just how far left its progressive wing is willing to go, and whether organizers at Netroots — with deep-dive panels on union organizing, the surveillance state, mass incarceration and disaster capitalism — will be able to carve out a larger space in its electoral map. Though 2018’s midterms are at the forefront of this year’s conference, eyes are on Netroots to gauge whether the needle will shift as Democrats prepare for 2020.

Among Netroots’ 2018 lineup of big-name speakers are likely Democratic challengers in the 2020 presidential election, with U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren taking the convention’s big stage Aug. 3 to call on voters to unite in “building a future for the country we all love,” as Warren said.

Amid the sea of orange lanyards in the crowd were tables dressed with blue “PERSIST” placards dropped by Warren’s team. Ahead of her appearance with U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond at Dillard University, Warren’s Netroots speech blasted corporate influence in Washington D.C. and argued for a kind of class awakening, saying Republicans’ embrace of the “politics of division” has pitted “black working people against white people people so they won’t band together.”

“They want us pointing fingers at each other while their hand is in our pockets,” she said, latter adding that the party must “embrace the unshakable truth that an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

Harris said it’s America’s inability to confront those hard truths that made it vulnerable to Russia-linked election interference, which she called an “act of cyber warfare.”

“Racism and hate have always been America’s Achilles heel,” she said. “And we need to deal with that weakness.”

Harris also called on Democrats to recognize the work of black women, “the backbone of the Democratic party,” who often are not given equal voice within its platforms. “Black women have been putting in the work … even when the cameras were focused elsewhere,” she said. “It’s time we address the issues they uniquely face.”

Harris also admonished critics who would label her efforts to bring attention to race, gender and sexual orientation as playing “identity politics,” which she called a “pejorative” that’s used to marginalize those issues.

And in a sermon-like speech urging the rejection of the “normalcy of injustice,” Booker also spoke to a “courageous empathy” in the spirit of unity.

That message of party "unity" also is a glimpse of what’s in store for future primaries, where progressive candidates could face establishment liberals and centrist Democrats.

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, who faces Gov. Andrew Cuomo in that state’s primary next month, made a sort of surprise appearance at Netroots to kick off Friday’s speeches and highlighted her platform, in contrast to the broader message coming from many of the candidates.

“They think challenging incumbents hurts the party. I disagree. I think it helps the party,” she said. “We tried it their way and we lost to a racist extremist. … It’s not enough to just be better than Donald Trump.”

Nixon, a self-described democratic socialist, also recently received the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America’s endorsement, the organization’s first statewide nod. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a New York congressional candidate and DSA member campaigning with Nixon — is set to appear at Netroots Aug. 4.

“The establishment is terrified of that word — ‘socialism,’” Nixon said. “If we learned anything from [the Barack Obama administration] years, Republicans will call us socialists no matter what we do. So we might as well give them the real thing.”

Nixon’s platform supports single-payer health care, free college tuition, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ushering in a “green New Deal,” expanding women’s health care, and legalizing marijuana to deal a significant blow to mass incarceration — among positions that Nixon says have pushed Cuomo to amend or drop parts of his agenda, a result of what happens “when we hold our party and its electeds accountable.”

“We as a progressive movement have to get involved with primaries,” she said. “Progressives want power, not concessions. We don’t just need to elect more Democrats. We need to elect better Democrats.”