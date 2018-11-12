After moving into its permanent home in its treehouselike Bywater hideout, the Music Box Village and its “instruments” have shaped several site-specific performances incorporating the village’s musical architecture, familiar-shaped structures functioning as instruments one can “play.” Audiences are immersed in a panoramic soundscape, where each seat in the house receives a unique mix of the score from a playground orchestra of whooshing pulley-controlled tubes, a light-filled gauzy tent studded with bells, a droning telephone booth, percussive floorboards and ambient hums.
After half a century of boundary-pushing performance, Sun Ra Arkestra — the body behind and alongside cosmic jazz supernova Sun Ra — continues to feed its thrill of discovery. On Nov. 16-17, the group performs at the Village, where the Arkestra will meet “instruments” it’s never seen or touched before, finding new vessels to connect the diaspora to Sun Ra’s expanding universe. The Afrofuturist visionary sought human liberation through ecstatic performance, and his Arkestra has continued in that spirit following his death in 1993.
“We’re putting these musicians who have been at it for years and years and years to a totally unique test that they haven’t dealt with before,” New Orleans Airlift organizer Jay Pennington told Gambit. “We don’t normally put one band to the test in that way.”
The Arkestra performs under the direction of pioneering saxophonist Marshall Allen (pictured), who had performed with Sun Ra since the late 1950s. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 day of the show. The group performs 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 16-17. Allen will lead a Q&A before Saturday’s show. The Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St.; www.musicboxvillage.com.