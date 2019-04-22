Brent Rosen recently became president and CEO of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum (SoFAB) and its parent organization, the National Food & Beverage Foundation (1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-569-0405; www.natfab.org). Former president and founder Liz Williams announced earlier this year she would focus on a more academic and curatorial role at the museum. Rosen was Director of Business Development at BRG Hospitality. He spoke to Gambit about SoFAB.
Gambit: What plans do you have for the museum this year?
Rosen: We have three real focuses for this year. First is getting our Gumbo Garden open in the back yard, and hopefully it will be completed by the first of July.
The second thing we’re doing is expanding our culinary library. During May we’ll be doing some “Brunch and Learns,” where we’ll cook breakfast and I’ve invited some of our chef buddies to come with their staff to see the space, look at the books and get an idea of what we have.
We have arrangements with different groups, like Les Dames d’Escoffier. We are their repository library. We are getting so many books from female cookbook authors from all over the country and we’re already full. We are going to double, if not triple, the size of the library by the end of this year. We have 20,000 books right now and we’re going to have about three times as much floor space. It’s every cookbook you could imagine of every type of cuisine. In the archives, we have 14,000 menus from all over the world and a bunch of different chefs’ papers.
We also have the Museum of the American Cocktail. We’re going to talk to a bunch of brands and do more demonstrations [and] spirits tastings.
I don’t think there are going to be any major changes to the programming. The programming is really the best thing that we do.
G: How will your background in restaurant business development help?
R: I’ve been in the Southern food world for at least 10 years. I’ve been a member of the Southern Foodways Alliance for that long, and I have been partners with restaurants and worked at restaurants. I’ve gotten to know some of the food business people who are our potential supporters, sponsors and collaborators. It’s taken a lot of years of meeting people and now figuring out how to get all of these great people from all over the South excited about what we’re doing and involved in our programs.
G: What aspects of Southern food culture are you passionate about?
R: I think food is cultural history. What I think is interesting about Southern food history is that it is the influenced by so many different cultures. You have a lot of African influence, a lot of immigrant influence — the history of where people lived and where people moved and what they grew up with has become the food that we eat.
On the contemporary side, we are not just a history museum. While this collection is historical, there is nothing stopping us from doing something called SoFAB contemporary, where we can explore contemporary issues in food culture. We have a lot of room to grow, too — in looking at how new immigrants are changing the food culture, how mass production is changing the way we cook at home. It tells you a lot about the world we live in, even though it’s on the plate. — HELEN FREUND