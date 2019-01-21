TRUMP GREETED WITH PROTEST IN NEW ORLEANS

More than 350 people joined New Orleans immigrants, laborers and organizers to protest President Donald Trump's arrival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Jan. 14.

Organized by the New Orleans Peoples' Assembly and New Orleans' Workers Center for Racial Justice, the protest arrived on the heels of reports that the president could divert funding for flood control projects in Louisiana to pay for a Mexican border wall, a fight at the center of a budget deadlock that led to a partial federal shutdown, now nearing a month long. Workers' groups also rallied in solidarity with out-of-work federal employees whose paychecks hinge on Trump's passage of a budget agreement.

In his address to the American Farm Bureau Federation at the convention center, Trump repeated calls for the border wall, which he previously threatened to fund by declaring a national emergency. Labor and immigration advocacy organizers declared a "national emergency" of their own — pointing to the irony of Trump shutting down the government over an alleged border crisis while potentially taking away funding that helps Louisiana combat the next disaster.

A carnivalesque march began at the foot of Canal Street, with floats including "Fat Man and Little Boy," which featured a golden Napoleonic Trump sitting on an atomic bomb, and a Swamp Thing-inspired three-piece sculpture declaring "Fuck all borders." A guillotine on wheels had a sign reading, "Let them eat king cake." The march arrived at the Convention Center entrance, which was blocked by a fleet of New Orleans Police Department officers, and there was a small counterprotest with a dozen Trump supporters.

"It's kind of ridiculous to call what's going on now an emergency," Santos Alvarado, a day laborer and organizer with the immigration and labor advocacy group Congress of Day Laborers, told Gambit. "The true emergencies are here, inside our country. In Puerto Rico, in Houston, in the Carolinas — those are emergencies. Many cities in the U.S. are suffering after natural disasters."

One person (who asked to go by "Donald Trump") wore white briefs and a large American flag tie as she winced and stuck her face and blonde mop of a wig through a handheld guillotine, which she billed as "a French solution for an American tyrant."

Jazz Fest announces 50th anniversary lineup

After rumors swirled for months, including a Mick Jagger tease on social media late last year, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival organizers announced last week that The Rolling Stones will headline the 50th annual Jazz Fest.

Headliners span the pop spectrum (Katy Perry, Chris Stapleton, Logic, Pitbull, Leon Bridges) and boomer rock pantheon (Jimmy Buffett, Doobie Brothers, Santana, John Fogerty, Boz Scaggs). Also on the bill are Earth, Wind & Fire, Al Green, Dave Matthews Band, Jimmy Cliff, Mavis Staples, Tom Jones, Hurray for the Riff Raff, The O'Jays, Kamasi Washington and Gary Clark Jr. Closing sets will come from Maze feat. Frankie Beverly and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with the Nevilles.

The festival runs Thursday-Sunday, April 25-28 and May 2-5 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Rolling Stones tickets go quickly

Louisiana Rolling Stones fans started lining up after midnight — 10 hours before the box office opened — for a chance at early bird tickets to see the band May 2 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The early bird sale was for Louisiana residents only. Fans brought sleeping bags, coolers and beach chairs to a line that wrapped around the Superdome from the early morning hours Jan. 17 until tickets sold out that afternoon. The festival allotted 10,000 tickets for local buyers with a Louisiana ID, who could snag the $185 tickets before they went on sale to the general public. Those general admission tickets sold out within hours the next day.

The Rolling Stones will headline May 2, the second Thursday of the festival. The second Thursday typically is a "locals" day, where Louisiana residents can buy a discounted $50 ticket at the gate. This year, the festival is honoring the "locals Thursday" tradition with an additional day on the first weekend, opening Thursday, April 25.

WWOZ announced its Brass Passes — which get pass holders into every day of the fest except for the Stones' Thursday — had sold out Jan. 17.

Daily tickets are $70 in advance through Feb. 1 and $75 through April 24 for the first weekend and May 1 for the second. Daily tickets at the gate are $85 ($5 for children) with the exception of Thursday, May 2, when daily admission is $185 and includes the Rolling Stones' performance.

"Big Chief VIP" tickets are $1,500 for the first weekend and $2,000 for the second weekend. "Grand Marshal VIP" passes are $1,350 for the first weekend and $2,000 for the second weekend. Both VIP ticket categories include entry on Stones' Thursday.

Ferguson becomes NOPD chief as Harrison departs for Baltimore

Shaun Ferguson, who has served as the head of the New Orleans Police Department's training division as well as commander of the 2nd and 4th Districts, was sworn in as New Orleans’ new police superintendent by Mayor LaToya Cantrell Friday (Jan. 18).

The swearing in was held on the steps of Gallier Hall after outgoing chief Michael Harrison held a final, ceremonial review of officers in Lafayette Square. Harrison announced earlier this month he would be leaving the department to become Baltimore's police commissioner.

"We're going to keep doing what we've been doing, we're going to keep our commitment to our citizens as we press forward to make this the best police department in the United States," Ferguson said. — JEFF ADELSON | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE

Tourism officials launch food drive for some federal employees

New Orleans & Company (the former New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau) is launching a food drive for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees, U.S. Coast Guard members and others affected by the partial federal shutdown, which is about to enter its second month.

In an email last week to members, NO&C president Stephen Perry said, "Providing food and household items for them as they dutifully report for work for no pay feels like the right thing to do."

The drive will begin Jan. 22 at NO&C headquarters at 2020 St. Charles Ave. and will continue until the shutdown ends, Perry said. Items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No energy drinks or alcoholic beverages will be accepted, nor will homemade foods. Foodstuffs should be nonexpired and in their original packaging. The drive also will accept household goods like paper towels and toilet paper, Perry said.

Some local restaurants are pitching in to offer free meals and ingredients to those affected by the shutdown, as Ian McNulty reported last week in The New Orleans Advocate.

NOLA-shot 'Roe v. Wade' movie releases trailer

"Roe v. Wade," the controversial movie that was shot at Tulane University and other sites around New Orleans last summer, now has a trailer and a release goal of spring 2019 — though no distributor or firm release date has been announced.

The film, which traces the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized the right to abortion in the United States, is described by its producers as "the most important pro-life movie in history" and "the untold story of how people lied, how the media lied, and how the courts were manipulated to pass a law that has since killed over 60 million Americans."

A June 2018 article in the "Tulane Hullabaloo" detailed the controversy over shooting on campus, and "The Hollywood Reporter" interviewed co-director Nick Loeb, a Tulane alumnus, who said the nature of the film required secrecy on and off the set.

The film includes two well-known Hollywood conservatives, Jon Voight and Robert Davi, portraying U.S. Supreme Court Justices Warren E. Burger and William J. Brennan Jr., respectively. Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Steve Guttenberg, William Forsythe, Wade Williams and Richard Portnow fill out the rest of the high court. Actor and former Fox News contributor Stacey Dash portrays Dr. Mildred Jefferson, former head of the National Right to Life Committee.

Louisiana schools 'not safe' for LGBTQ kids, national organization says

GLSEN — formerly the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network — determined that Louisiana schools were "not safe" for LGBTQ high school students, according to its National School Climate Survey report surveying 41 states and Puerto Rico. The report's statewide snapshot gathered information from 297 LGBTQ Louisiana students in 2017.

In Louisiana, 52 percent of respondents said they regularly heard discriminatory remarks, including "negative remarks about someone's gender expression," while 32 percent also regularly heard school staff making homophobic statements. More than three-quarters of students experienced discrimination within the past year. Seventy-two percent of transgender students also were prohibited from using the bathroom of their choice, and two-thirds of transgender students weren't allowed to use their chosen names or gender pronouns.

Students also frequently experienced harassment based on their religion, disability, race or ethnicity. Only 28 percent of students who reported incidents to school staff said the complaint resulted in "effective staff intervention."

The report recommends schools train staff to support LGBTQ students, as well as ensure student access to the creation of Gay-Straight Alliances and Gender and Sexuality Alliances and LGBTQ-inclusive curricula.

"These actions can move us toward a future in which all students in Louisiana will have the opportunity to learn and succeed in school, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression," the report says.