In the coming months, the Audubon Commission will host community meetings, design charrettes and meetings with neighborhood groups to present a vision for the wharves-turned-park project along the Mississippi River — a link between Spanish Plaza and Crescent Park to turn the riverfront into a 3-mile linear park.

Ahead of theose meetings, there are lingering questions among residents and the New Orleans City Council about the park’s future, who’s paying for it, who’s governing its use, and how much impact it will have on surrounding neighborhoods. The plan was drawn up by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, handing over the Public Belt Railroad over to the Port of New Orleans, with the Audubon Commission as the steward for a sprawl from Woldenberg Park and into the Marigny.

“This all happened before this administration and this council and we would like to just put on public record what’s going on,” District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer said at the Council’s Governmental Affairs Committee Aug. 14. “It’s best if we go in and have an open process.”

Plans for Mississippi riverfront park? City Council to hear updates The transformation of the Esplanade Avenue and Gov. Nicholls Street wharves into public park space was one of former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s la…

An article in TIME from author and Tulane University professor Walter Isaacson suggested a live music venue could land on the wharves, but he told Gambit he was speaking more broadly to the kinds of amenities in other public park projects.

But live performance venues aren’t necessarily off the table.

The two park districts governing each wharf — Nicholls in the Vieux Carre Park District, and Esplanade in the Regional Open Space District — have markedly different permissions under the city’s comprehensive zoning ordinance, the governing document for land use in New Orleans.

Under a Vieux Carre Park District, only playgrounds are permitted uses, and a museum would be a conditional use.

But in a Regional Open Space District, live performance venues and outdoor amphitheaters — as well as public markets, reception halls, restaurants and amusement facilities — are considered permitted uses. The Esplanade Avenue end of the park would be within a few blocks of several venues along Frenchmen Street.

The CEA only specifically prohibits any kinds of “adult” performance from the park, including burlesque.

+13 'A historical moment': City officials lay out plans for riverfront redevelopment The final pieces of Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s landmark plan to create what could be the longest continuous stretch of public riverfront park in a…

Meg Lousteau, director of Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents and Associates (VCPORA), said she was “alarmed” to hear whispers of a venue, and is concerned that a more-intense use of the park space could overwhelm “what is basically a dead end.”

Allen Johnson, president of the Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association, said fragile streets in neighboring areas can’t handle that kind of traffic. “It’s important we allay those fears but assure people … we have a process where the final decision has not been made yet,” he said.

Audubon will discuss plans with VCPORA at its Aug. 28 meeting at the Omni Royal Orleans.