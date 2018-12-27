Attention area dog owners and fans of large explosives: four fireworks displays will shoot from different New Orleans neighborhoods to ring in 2019, rather than as one massive display from the Mississippi River.

The show begins at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31 from Read Boulevard in New Orleans East and will be followed by a display from City Park at 9:30 p.m.

A display Uptown on the Mississippi River begins at 10:30 p.m., and a more "intense" display on the river in the French Quarter will close out the citywide celebrations at midnight.

"If we don’t set off 10 or 20 car alarms because of the noise," said David Spear, president of pyrotechnics production company AFX Pro, "we haven’t done our job."

The midnight display will follow the fleur de lis drop from Jax Brewery and will be soundtracked by an app-assisted playlist of New Orleans music and other songs.

This year's New Year's Eve events follow 2018's citywide tricentennial celebrations, which aren't necessarily "culminating" with the fireworks, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a press Dec. 27 conference at City Hall. "We are moving this into 2019 in my opinion."

"You will all, all our residents, be able to participate and see the skyline, beautiful with fireworks," she said, adding that the citywide display, which officials said can be seen from every neighborhood, will represent how "moving forward, all our residents in our city feel part of our growth."

"Wherever you live, there will be somewhere to witness these fireworks," said District B Councilmember Jay Banks. "Come out and raise your glass, whether it be Cristal or MD 20/20 ... This celebration represents each of us."

Rain is in the forecast through early next week, but the fireworks will blast "rain or no rain," said Mark Romig, president of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation.