Connecting Uptown and downtown, this street is a commercial corridor full of sidewalk cafes, bistros and live music. Located near Tulane and Loyola universities, it is a perfect place for college students to grab a bite to eat. The music venue Gasa Gasa is hard to miss, with its large mural of four men spanning the entire front of the building and a fence.
Who you’ll see:
College students, hipsters, neighborhood residents
Where to eat:
Dat Dog now has locations in Lafayette and College Station, Texas, but Freret Street is where the gourmet hot dog company originated. Midway Pizza has deep-dish pies, or grab a pimiento cheese-topped burger from tHigh Hat Cafe.
Where to drink:
Cocktail aficionados will enjoy sipping drinks at Cure, housed in a building that once was a firehouse. Those seeking a more casual ambience should check out neighborhood dive The Other Bar, where they can play Skee-Ball between sips.
Lagniappe
On the first Saturday of each April, the Freret Street festival showcases what the street has to offer, with live music on several stages and blocks of food, art and a variety of vendors.