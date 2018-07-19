The annual Lagniappe Classic dog show at the Pontchartrain Center (4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.louisianakennelclub.org; www.facebook.com/metairiekennelclub) in August offers some new things this year: a seminar/workshop for children interested in participating in dog shows and eligibility for two additional dog breeds to compete.
The Junior Summer Clinic for youth interested in participating in dog shows is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 and includes seminars, dog show etiquette, canine first aid, training tips, time in the ring with a dog and raffles.
"This is the first year we've done this," says Carl Grotton, publicity chairman for the Lagniappe Classic Dog Show. "We actually have some of the handlers who are doing the show come in with their dogs and give a brief demonstration of what to do and what not to do."
The session, sponsored by the Louisiana Kennel Club, could expand in the future as more youngsters become interested. "Once the word gets out that we're going to be doing this as part of the show, maybe in the next year or two we may have to schedule a half day or so. We want to be able to give the kids almost one-on-one training," he says.
The American Kennel Club (AKC) has supported training young handlers for more than a half-century and has awarded up to $100,000 a year in college scholarships to junior handlers since the 1940s, Grotton says.
The clinic costs $15 and early registration is recommended. Email regel@bellsouth.net.
The rest of the dog show, also sponsored by the Metairie Kennel Club, is Aug. 2-5 at the Pontchartrain center and focuses on daily competitions for Best In Show and Reserve Best In Show honors for all breeds. The event is free and open to the public. The Pontchartrain Center is collecting pet food donations in the lobby each day of the show and will distribute the food to local animal shelters.
More than 1,100 dogs, potentially representing 192 breeds, will participate in the show, Grotton says. The competition is open to all breeds recognized by the AKC, which recently qualified two more breeds for competitions: the Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen and the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje. "This will be the first year they are able to compete," Grotton says. "Will we have any of those dogs? (Registration closes this week.) The odds are if we do, we'll just have one or two of each breed. Still, to have a new breed come in is quite a big thing. That brings the count up to 192 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club."
In addition to the regular all-breeds show each day, there will be a National Owner-Handler Series on Thursday and Sunday, a Best Lagniappe Puppy competition on Saturday and several breed-specific shows — for boxers, poodles, Great Danes, bulldogs, Irish setters, vizslas, dachshunds, Chihuahuas and Shetland sheepdogs.
The exhibition also includes vendors selling treats and other pet products, specialty shows and Canine Good Citizen testing Saturday and Sunday for dogs registered with the AKC. The cost is $15 to have your dog certified.
Only dogs registered for the show or Canine Good Citizen testing are allowed inside the Pontchartrain Center during the event. No strollers or wagons are permitted due to space limitations.