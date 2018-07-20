In January, Alcohol & Tobacco Commission (ATC) raids shut down several French Quarter strip clubs with no notice, putting dancers and other club staff out of a job.

The ensuing protests and speakouts, which took place at a city press conference, on Bourbon Street and at City Planning Commission hearings, drew national media attention — read a Feb. 12 Gambit cover package on what happened here and here — and put pressure on officials to reopen the clubs.

+2 Stripped of work: French Quarter strip club workers and the fight for jobs It was 9 p.m. on a Thursday, but the door to Rick's Cabaret was shut and the lights were off. Amid the high-octane pop music that spilled from…

Although some clubs have resumed operations, some New Orleans dancers (as well as dancers from Detroit and Columbus, Ohio) recently spoke to The Cut about what's changed since the raids, as well as the overall criminalization of their work. Locally, many raided clubs' licenses were returned under probationary settlement terms by ATC, and there is fear that the clubs could be raided again.

Safety, or something else? What's next for New Orleans strip clubs In a broad and sweeping public safety plan introduced in January 2017, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and city officials called for a "rebranding of the…

"The first club that was raided in New Orleans closed last week without notice. People went to show up to work and the doors were shut," one New Orleans dancer, named Devin, told The Cut. "Business had dropped dramatically because of how strict the rules were being enforced because they were on probation."

Read more of what they have to say at The Cut.