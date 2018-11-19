LANDRY MAKES IT OFFICIAL: HE’S NOT RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR

Ending months of speculation that he might challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards in the October 2019 gubernatorial race, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, bowed out last week in a letter posted to his personal Facebook account, announcing he would run again for his current office.

"As Attorney General I, and my team at the Department of Justice, have arrested hundreds of individuals with outstanding warrants, including murder suspects, taking them off the streets," Landry wrote in a long list of his accomplishments, which included some culture-war issues. “We are helping protect religious freedom in schools while keeping teachers and school administrators within the law. We are fighting government overreach which harms Louisiana jobs and the economy. We are protecting 2nd Amendment rights.”

Landry, who served two years in the U.S. House of Representatives as representative for the state’s 3rd Congressional District, has taken a high-profile, often self-promotional role as attorney general, particularly compared to his immediate predecessors, Buddy Caldwell, Charles Foti and Richard Ieyoub. He’s not been shy about criticizing Edwards, often in open letters shared with state media.

Landry’s exit from the potential gubernatorial field would seem to benefit the other early GOP frontrunner, U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, who has said he will decide on a run by the beginning of December. The only declared Republican candidate is Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, but others who have shown varying degrees of interest in the race are U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell and Stephen Waguespack, head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the state’s powerful business lobby.

Some had wondered if U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise would run, especially if the Democrats gained the majority in the House during the recent midterm elections. The Dems did take the House, forcing Scalise out of his position as House Majority Whip. But, last week he easily gained the House Minority Whip position, putting him as No. 2 in the GOP caucus behind U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California. Current House Speaker Paul Ryan will step down in January after choosing not to seek reelection. Before winning his Whip post, Scalise took himself out of contention for governor.

"While the midterm election results were not what we hoped for,” Scalise said in a statement, “we must now sharpen our focus on re-establishing the conservative principles that are proven to help hard-working families have better opportunities to achieve the American Dream.”

Angelle gets skewered by 'Last Week Tonight' host John Oliver

Louisiana pols have frequently run afoul of late-night talk show hosts and comedy programs. "Saturday Night Live" has had impersonators of former Gov. Bobby Jindal and current U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy walked into a trap of his own making when he appeared with the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to announce he wouldn’t support any health care plan that could take away protections for children like Kimmel’s infant son Billy, who was born with a heart defect.

Cassidy got some good press for it, but when he proposed his own health care plan (later scrapped), Kimmel went on air and said, “He made a total about-face, which means he either doesn’t understand his own bill, or he lied to me.”

The latest to be eviscerated was former Lieutenant Gov. Scott Angelle, who last year was named head of the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which oversees the safety of offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. Angelle always has been “aggressively pro-drilling,” as John Oliver, host of HBO’s "Last Week Tonight," pointed out in a segment in which he showed how President Donald Trump has failed to “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C.

Oliver’s proof? He showed footage of a speech Angelle had delivered at the 2017 Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition in Lafayette’s Cajundome, in which he gave his cellphone number to the oil executives in attendance and cautioned them in a Cajun drawl, “I’d rather you call me; everything you text to me is a public record.”

Oliver gave out the phone number several times, to the audience’s audible delight; it was disconnected shortly after.

Deutsches Haus to open in new home

German cultural center Deutsches Haus is set to open its new home Dec. 18 at 1700 Moss St. on Bayou St. John. The opening also marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the cultural organization.

Deutsches Haus was forced to vacate its longtime home on S. Galvez Street in lower Mid-City to make room for the construction of University Medical Center. The organization’s building was demolished in 2011. Deutsches Haus then maintained a space in Metairie while building the new home, and in recent years hosted Oktoberfest, its largest annual event, at Rivertown in Kenner. It held its recent Oktoberfest on the grounds of the new Bayou St. John space, though the building was not open to the public.

The Deutsches Haus bar will be open to members and nonmembers on a regular basis. Upcoming events include a trivia night at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 and a sparkling wine tasting with cheese pairings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. The Crescent City Homebrewers Club hosts its Winterfest event at Deutsches Haus at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.