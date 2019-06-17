Krewe of Isis will parade in Kenner next Mardi Gras, and update on the six abortion bills on deck in Louisiana, a posthumous final album from Dr. John, a memorial service for Spencer Bohren, Caribbean heritage month in New Orleans, and the opening of the Louisiana Children’s Museum. Here's what you need to know in New Orleans this week.

Krewe of Isis moves to Kenner for Mardi Gras 2020

The return of the Krewe of Isis parade to Kenner next year will help bring back a suburban Carnival celebration like those of decades past, Kenner officials said last week when announcing the longtime Metairie stalwart is moving (slightly) west.

"We think we can return an old-style family Mardi Gras from the ’70s and ’80s that you haven't had" in recent years, said Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.

In making the move, Isis is going back to its roots: It paraded through Kenner for the first seven years of its existence, before moving to Metairie for the last four decades.

The krewe is leaving a Metairie Mardi Gras that is in flux, with a new route along Veterans Memorial Boulevard and a growing focus on the first weekend of Carnival to coincide with the annual Family Gras concerts. Isis traditionally has rolled on Saturday of Carnival's second weekend, so it does not benefit from Family Gras attendees.

This year, Isis declined to roll on the new, westbound Veterans route being pushed by parish leaders, instead opting to stay on the traditional eastbound route.

In Kenner, the parade will originate at the Esplanade Mall and roll along West Esplanade Avenue to Loyola Drive, then Vintage, Chateau and Joe Yenni boulevards before disbanding at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, where a celebration is being planned, Zahn said.

It's a Carnival revival of sorts for Kenner, which hasn't had a regular parade since Silenus stopped parading there in 1992. But it's still far from the height of Kenner's Mardi Gras in 1973-74, when at least four parades rolled there. In fact, the city had at least three parades for most of the 1970s, according to Mardi Gras historian Arthur Hardy.

The details of the deal between the krewe and the city, including police, cleanup and other services, are still being worked out, Zahn said. He added that he expected the economic benefits to outweigh the costs to the city.

+3 Krewe of Isis' move to Kenner a return to 'old-style' suburban Carnival, officials say The return of the Krewe of Isis parade to Kenner next year will help bring back a suburban Carnival celebration like those of decades past, Ke…

Isis will continue to parade the Saturday before Mardi Gras. Metairie may not even have a parade that night, said Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, who has been heavily involved with the changes to Metairie's Mardi Gras celebration. "I envision that we will leave that Saturday night open," she said. The parish is working to consolidate parades on Family Gras weekend, she said, and she supports Isis' move to Kenner.

Jefferson parades have had a hard time competing with New Orleans' superkrewes such as Bacchus and Endymion on the final weekend of Carnival. — FAIMON ROBERTS | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE

Where six abortion bills passed by state lawmakers now stand

Abortion legislation was hotly debated during this year’s Louisiana legislative session but lawmakers ultimately approved all six of the proposed bills restricting abortion by overwhelming margins. Here’s where the bills currently stand legally:

HEADED TO THE BALLOT:

House Bill 425: A bill by State Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, would let voters decide if they want an amendment to the state constitution explicitly stating that Louisiana does not protect a woman’s right to an abortion or funding for abortions. The proposed constitutional amendment received the requisite two-thirds majority of votes it needed to pass both chambers. It will appear on the statewide ballot Nov. 3, 2020, coinciding with the presidential election. If a majority of Louisiana voters approve it, the provision will be added to the state constitution.

Originally the amendment was to be put on the Oct. 12 ballot, during the governor’s election, but lawmakers ultimately pushed back the referendum date.

The state already has a 2006 “trigger law,” which would outlaw abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk. Like Jackson’s bill, the trigger law was authored by a Democrat and signed into law by a Democratic governor, then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

SIGNED BY GOV. JOHN BEL EDWARDS:

Senate Bill 184: The most discussed abortion restriction this session was one by State Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, which would ban abortion once an embryo’s heartbeat is detected — a move experts said could ban the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The bill passed both houses by large margins and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed it into law at the end of May.

However, the law will only go into effect if courts uphold a similar Mississippi law, which has been blocked by Mississippi District Judge Carlton Reeves. Reeves is the same judge who declared Mississippi’s 15-week-abortion ban unconstitutional last year. Many expect him to rule the same way for this more restrictive ban.

Senate Bill 221: The bill by state Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, will require abortion providers to give patients information relating to the physician’s history and qualifications. It was signed into law by the governor on June 11. Previously, providers had to tell patients verbally the name of the doctor performing the abortion. Under the new law, they will have to provide — verbally and in writing — details about the doctor’s board certification, whether the clinic has admitting privileges to a hospital, whether the doctor has malpractice insurance, and if the doctor’s license has been revoked or suspended. The law does not require such disclosures by physicians who do not provide abortions.

Mizell said the bill will give women information that they want to know, while opponents argue that requiring physicians to make disclosures not required of other doctors will scare patients and further stigmatize abortion.

AWAITING THE GOVERNOR'S LIKELY SIGNATURE

House Bill 133: State Rep. Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe, would expand the legal definition of "abortion" to include medication abortions, including those performed in which the patient is given a pill to end an early-term pregnancy. In practice, the law would require only physicians at the state’s three remaining abortion clinics to administer the pill instead of any licensed OB-GYN, as the state currently allows. The bill passed both houses and awaits the governor’s signature.

Senate Bill 238: Mizell’s other bill also awaits Edwards’ signature. It would require any staff member at an abortion clinic — not just physicians — to report suspected cases of child abuse, human trafficking, rape, incest or coerced abortion to law enforcement. Proponents say the bill will help protect victims while opponents argue that the bill places an increased burden of legal responsibility on clinic workers, like front desk workers, who may not have much contact with patients.

House Bill 484: A bill by State Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, would require abortion clinics to keep medical records of women who have abortions for seven years. For minors, the records would have to be retained even longer — at least 10 years, beginning when the patient turns 18. — KAYLEE POCHE

+3 Hundreds turn out for Marigny block party to see Stormy Daniels and support abortion rights Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters gathered in the Faubourg Marigny this afternoon for a block party to support the New Orleans Abortion F…

A posthumous final album from Dr. John

The late Dr. John recorded a final album in the last days of 2018, according to a report last week in Rolling Stone, and it features duets with Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville and Rickie Lee Jones.

The album — which still doesn't have a title or release date — was produced by guitarist Shane Theriot and is a country music-inflected series of covers, reworked songs and four new original tunes, according to Theriot.

“Towards the beginning, I don’t think Mac realized it would probably be his last record, but towards the end, I think he knew,” Theriot told Rolling Stone.

Report: Dr. John recorded a final album that will be released posthumously The late Dr. John recorded a final album in the last days of 2018, according to a report today in Rolling Stone, and it features duets with Wi…

Pianist David Torkanowsky concurs: “Mac understood that this was his last record. It was emotional in the studio just to hear him. It had a certain weight to it that only something that’s the last time you do it can have.”

The album will have a reworked version of Dr. John's classic "Such a Night," along with a "trippy" duet version of "I Walk on Guilded Splinters" with Rickie Lee Jones. — KEVIN ALLMAN

Bohren memorial set for June 23

A memorial for the late musician Spencer Bohren will be held at the Marigny Opera House from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23.

Marilyn Bohren, the musician's widow, says the memorial won't include music performances, but rather will focus on friends and family sharing stories and celebrating Spencer's life. "We want it to be more personal — about Spencer as a person," she says.

Bohren, a folk and blues guitarist who often was found on the road, died June 8 of complications from prostate cancer that had metastasized into his bones. He had recorded more than a dozen albums of folk, blues, gospel and other Americana music, and was known also as a visual artist and teacher. His final performance was on the Gentilly Stage of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where he and members of his extended family had performed often over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a gift be made in Spencer’s memory to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Don Jamison Heritage School of Music. — KEVIN ALLMAN

Celebrating our Caribbean heritage

June is National Caribbean Heritage Month, and New Orleans will pay homage to its roots with the NOLA Caribbean Experience, four days of music, food and parading from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23.

The celebration’s main event is the third annual NOLA Caribbean Festival at Central City BBQ (1201 S. Rampart St.) from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 22 and 23. The fest will feature Caribbean cuisine, music, dance and culture. International artists, bands and DJs will perform on three stages. A Kids Corner will include African drum lessons and an indoor dance stage featuring salsa and Afrobeat.

Celebrate New Orleans' Caribbean roots with NOLA Caribbean Experience June 20-23 June is national Caribbean Heritage Month, and New Orleans will prove it knows how to pay homage to its Caribbean roots this month at the NOLA…

The Colour Me Krazy Carnival Parade will include a Caribbean Carnival masquerade, costume bands, dancers, DJ trucks and colored powder for body decoration. It begins at 4 p.m. June 22 at Canal and S. Peters streets and ends at the festival grounds.

Adult packages for the parade are $75 and include food, drink, T-shirt, paint, powder and festival entry. Children's admission packages are $40. General admission tickets are $10 a day or $15 for a two-day pass. VIP tickets are available. Visit www.nolacaribbeanfestival.com for more information. — KAYLEE POCHE

New Louisiana Children’s Museum will open Labor Day weekend

The new location of the Louisiana Children's Museum in City Park will open at the end of August. The current location on Julia Street will close about a month beforehand, the museum announced last week.

The museum in City Park will open at noon Aug. 31. The Warehouse District location, which opened in 1986, will close at the end of the day July 27.

The new Children's Museum is the five-gallery, 56,000-square-foot centerpiece of a $47.5 million, 8.5-acre campus. It includes a literacy center, a parent-teacher resource center and a family-friendly indoor/outdoor eatery called Acorn, from local restaurant company Dickie Brennan & Co.

The museum will hold a grand opening Labor Day weekend, with special hours: noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1-Monday, Sept. 2. Regular hours start on Sept. 23: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $14, with children under 1 admitted free. — ADVOCATE STAFF REPORT