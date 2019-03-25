Renewable power and Sewerage & Water Board
City council calls for renewable energy
Members of New Orleans' City Council want to make Entergy New Orleans go greener.
The council's Utility Committee took the first step March 21 in a process that eventually would require Entergy to generate a certain percentage of the electricity it sells using wind, solar or other renewable energy sources. A resolution, passed unanimously, directed the council's third-party energy consultant to draft a "renewable portfolio standard" for Entergy, a requirement that has been enacted in recent years for utilities in many U.S. cities and states in an effort to combat the role electricity generation plays in climate change.
In the past, the City Council has urged the utility to add cleaner-burning sources of energy to its portfolio, but council members now want to create a more stringent requirement.
“It is time now to all get on the same page and make clear our goals and demands ... for a cleaner New Orleans, so that even when this council is gone, the path is still certain,” said Councilwoman at-Large Helena Moreno, who chairs the committee that regulates Entergy.
The process of creating a renewable standard is just beginning, but the draft standard, due in September, is focused on any additional generating capacity Entergy adds to its portfolio.
As such, the new mandate is not expected to affect power sources the utility already relies on or is in the process of building, such as the highly controversial natural gas-powered plant in New Orleans East that the council already has approved.
Still, it would set a framework for Entergy’s future investments and make New Orleans the first territory in the Gulf South with such a requirement, putting it in the company of 29 states and Washington, D.C., council members said.
Brian Guillot, senior counsel for Entergy New Orleans, said the company has "a long-standing commitment" to clean energy, adding that Entergy already has plans in the works for 100 megawatts of zero carbon-emitting renewables. — JESSICA WILLIAMS/THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE