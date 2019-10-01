The French Quarter. Frenchmen Street. The Garden District. You've almost certainly heard of these well-known areas in New Orleans.

But how much do you know about these other areas of the city? Check out our latest city guide, and you might learn something new.

Lafitte Greenway

Gambit's City Guide 2020: Lafitte Greenway Lafitte Greenway is a lush strip of grass with a pedestrian walkway, bike path and plant life and spans multiple neighborhoods, including Mid-…

Freret Street

Gambit's City Guide 2020: Freret Street Connecting Uptown and downtown, this street is a commercial corridor full of sidewalk cafes, bistros and live music. Located near Tulane and L…

Bayou Road

Gambit's City Guide 2020: Bayou Road This sleepy 300-year-old roadway is home to businesses and restaurants focused on serving its small community, but it draws people from all ov…

St. Claude Avenue

Gambit's City Guide 2020: St. Claude Avenue St. Claude Avenue is the funky, bustling lifeline of Marigny and Bywater. There’s art on nearly every block in the form of a street mural or a…

Harrison Avenue

Gambit's City Guide 2020: Harrison Avenue This Lakeview Street is lined with restaurants, boutiques, schools, banks, churches and homes. But there's a quieter side of the street as it …

Oak Street

Gambit's City Guide 2020: Oak Street Oak Street is a charming street tucked between the university area Uptown, the Leonidas neighborhood and the Mississippi River. Shops, restaur…

O.C. Haley Boulevard

Gambit's 2020 City Guide: Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard The Ashe Cultural Arts Center serves as a base for exhibits, events, classes and more celebrating African heritage and the contributions of Af…

Canal Street

Gambit's City Guide 2020: Canal Street This street is one of New Orleans’ main thoroughfares, spanning the Central Business District and Mid-City. It’s home to the Saenger Theatre, …

Magazine Street

Gambit's City Guide 2020: Magazine Street One of the city's major roadways, Magazine Street runs from Audubon Park to downtown, following the course of the Mississippi River. It offers…

Esplanade Avenue

Gambit's 2020 City Guide: Esplanade Avenue Stretching from the Mississippi River to City Park, Esplanade Avenue once was a neighborhood of affluent Creole residents and their 19th centu…

Prytania Street