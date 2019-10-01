The French Quarter. Frenchmen Street. The Garden District. You've almost certainly heard of these well-known areas in New Orleans.
But how much do you know about these other areas of the city? Check out our latest city guide, and you might learn something new.
Lafitte Greenway
Lafitte Greenway is a lush strip of grass with a pedestrian walkway, bike path and plant life and spans multiple neighborhoods, including Mid-…
Freret Street
Connecting Uptown and downtown, this street is a commercial corridor full of sidewalk cafes, bistros and live music. Located near Tulane and L…
Bayou Road
This sleepy 300-year-old roadway is home to businesses and restaurants focused on serving its small community, but it draws people from all ov…
St. Claude Avenue
St. Claude Avenue is the funky, bustling lifeline of Marigny and Bywater. There’s art on nearly every block in the form of a street mural or a…
Harrison Avenue
This Lakeview Street is lined with restaurants, boutiques, schools, banks, churches and homes. But there's a quieter side of the street as it …
Oak Street
Oak Street is a charming street tucked between the university area Uptown, the Leonidas neighborhood and the Mississippi River. Shops, restaur…
O.C. Haley Boulevard
The Ashe Cultural Arts Center serves as a base for exhibits, events, classes and more celebrating African heritage and the contributions of Af…
Canal Street
This street is one of New Orleans’ main thoroughfares, spanning the Central Business District and Mid-City. It’s home to the Saenger Theatre, …
Magazine Street
One of the city’s major roadways, Magazine Street runs from Audubon Park to downtown, following the course of the Mississippi River. It offers…
Esplanade Avenue
Stretching from the Mississippi River to City Park, Esplanade Avenue once was a neighborhood of affluent Creole residents and their 19th centu…
Prytania Street
Prytania is perhaps the sleepiest of the Uptown commercial corridors, with many family-friendly eateries and attractions. Longtime fixture Pry…