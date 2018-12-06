The BUKU Music + Art Project returns in 2019 with singer Lana Del Rey, the artist's only announced U.S. date for 2019 so far. Also topping the bill are rapper A$AP Rocky and Dog Blood, the latest project from producer Skrillex and Boys Noize.
The two-day festival returns to Mardi Gras World March 22-23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11; a portion of proceeds support youth music production program Upbeat Academy.
Also on the 2019 lineup are Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates and New Orleans rap duo $UICIDEBOY$, emo posterband Dashboard Confessional, R&B chart-topper Ella Mai, Toro Y Moi, Death Grips, producer and Vine (RIP) goof Getter, and more than a dozen EDM, hip-hop and rock artists and producers.
There also are VIP-only performances from CharlesTheFirst, Dabin, Duskus, Jantsen, Kittens, Noizu, Xie and AF THE NAYSAYER.
AF also joins a local lineup featuring metal mammoths Thou, rapper and producer Lil Jodeci, Unicorn Fukr and others.
Check out the full lineup below:
Lana Del Rey
A$AP Rocky
Dog Blood (Skrillex and Boys Noize)
Excision
Kevin Gates
GRiZ
RL Grime
Louis The Child
Ella Mai
$UICIDEBOY$
NGHTMRE B2B Slander
Playboi Carti
Dashboard Confessional
Toro Y Moi
Claude VonStroke
Gunn
Fisher
The Black Madonna
Death Grips
Getter
Ekali
Yaeji
Denzel Curry
J.I.D and EARTHGANG
G Jones
Liquid Stranger
TOKiMONSTA
Oliver Tree and Doja Cat
1788-L
Papadosio
Peekaboo
Roy Blair
We Came As Romans in memory of Kyle Pavone
Matt + Travis of From First To Last
Rico Nasty
Dounia
Kidswaste
Whipped Cream
Mersiv
sfam
bàwldy B2B Boarcrok
Dohm Collective
Freewater
James Seville
Klutch
Lil Jodeci
Lleauna
Malik Ninety Five
Thou
TRAX ONLY
Tristan Dufrene
Trombone Shorty Academy
Unicorn Fukr
Upbeat Academy