Lana Del Rey 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY NEIL KRUG

The BUKU Music + Art Project returns in 2019 with singer Lana Del Rey, the artist's only announced U.S. date for 2019 so far. Also topping the bill are rapper A$AP Rocky and Dog Blood, the latest project from producer Skrillex and Boys Noize.

The two-day festival returns to Mardi Gras World March 22-23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11; a portion of proceeds support youth music production program Upbeat Academy.

Also on the 2019 lineup are Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates and New Orleans rap duo $UICIDEBOY$, emo posterband Dashboard Confessional, R&B chart-topper Ella Mai, Toro Y Moi, Death Grips, producer and Vine (RIP) goof Getter, and more than a dozen EDM, hip-hop and rock artists and producers.

There also are VIP-only performances from CharlesTheFirst, Dabin, Duskus, Jantsen, Kittens, Noizu, Xie and AF THE NAYSAYER.

AF also joins a local lineup featuring metal mammoths Thou, rapper and producer Lil Jodeci, Unicorn Fukr and others.

Check out the full lineup below:

Lana Del Rey

A$AP Rocky

Dog Blood (Skrillex and Boys Noize)

Excision

Kevin Gates

GRiZ

RL Grime

Louis The Child

Ella Mai

$UICIDEBOY$

NGHTMRE B2B Slander

Playboi Carti

Dashboard Confessional

Toro Y Moi

Claude VonStroke

Gunn

Fisher

The Black Madonna

Death Grips

Getter

Ekali

Yaeji

Denzel Curry

J.I.D and EARTHGANG

G Jones

Liquid Stranger

TOKiMONSTA

Oliver Tree and Doja Cat

1788-L

Papadosio

Peekaboo

Roy Blair

We Came As Romans in memory of Kyle Pavone

Matt + Travis of From First To Last

Rico Nasty

Dounia

Kidswaste

Whipped Cream

Mersiv

sfam

bàwldy B2B Boarcrok

Dohm Collective

Freewater

James Seville

Klutch

Lil Jodeci

Lleauna

Malik Ninety Five

Thou

TRAX ONLY

Tristan Dufrene

Trombone Shorty Academy

Unicorn Fukr

Upbeat Academy

