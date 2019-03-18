Gabriel Major, aka Delish Da Goddess, dropped “Violet” last summer, before heading to the West Coast for some much needed time off. Her seventh EP and strongest project yet, it’s an homage to her hometown of Violet, just down river from New Orleans. The EP includes bass-heavy horrorcore tracks, old school anthems and a slow-jam interspersed with spoken-word interludes from her relatives. It is both more varied and more cohesive than any of her previous work, a crowning achievement in the Delish catalog.
Her live shows always have been inspiring experiences. Her imposing physical presence and swagger draw in her audience, and her vicious bars awe listeners throughout her high-octane performances. Whatever Delish’s next chapter looks like, her shows continue to be a pillar of New Orleans’ underground hip-hop community.
Delish Da Goddess performs a late night set with the doors opening at midnight Friday at The Howlin’ Wolf, 907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com. Tickets are $10 in advance.