Friday, Feb. 22
Oshun
6 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Sounds of Music”
Floats: 18
Oshun: Brittany Ann Clark
Shango: Damaine Pierre Clark Thomas
Throws: Krewe fans and fleur-de-lis beads
The theme celebrates musical genres including gospel, jazz and pop. WWL-TV reporter Duke Carter II rides as grand marshal and guests include New Orleans Saints fans and New Orleans Baby Dolls.
Cleopatra
6:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Cleopatra’s Animated Adventures”
Floats: 20
Cleopatra: Stacy P. Guidry
Throws: Hand-decorated beverage glasses, 3-D medallion beads, Cleopatra action figures, drawstring backpacks, lighted masks, cups, hula hoops and more
The theme features animated figures and floats depict “Toy Story,” “The Avengers,” “Angry Birds,” “The Flintstones,” Muppets and “The Simpsons.” The all-women krewe’s signature Queen’s Nile barge always is a highlight. Guest marching groups include Krewe des Fleurs, Sirens of New Orleans and Muff-a-lottas.
Excalibur
7 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: A Knight of Wonder
Floats: 20
Queen: Alexis Carroll Hartline
King: Zachary Hartline
Throws: Lighted krewe insignia throwing discs, foam swords, plush dragons, shields, rubber ducks, bracelets and more.
The knights and ladies of Avalon’s theme celebrates some of the ancient wonders, such as the Egyptian pyramids and Hanging Gardens of Babylon, as well as the Royal Palace of Madrid and the Hawaiian islands. The Knights of Excalibur inaugurate the new Metairie parade route, starting at Bonnabel Boulevard and ending at the Clearview Center.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Adonis
11:45 a.m.
Gretna
Theme: “21: Finally Legal”
Floats: 14
Queen: Cynthia Leblanc Wiley
King: James Brian Wiley
Throws: Horns, cups, clackers and throwing discs
With its 21st parade, the krewe celebrates becoming “Finally Legal.”
Pontchartrain
1 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Pontchartrain Rocks!”
Floats: 17
Queen: Jessica Ann Brisbin
King: Gregory Dennis White
Throws: Toy sea creatures, fedoras, footballs, large cups, pearl beads and medallion beads
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider leads a rocking Pontchartrain parade. Float spins on “rocks” include pet rocks, "Schoolhouse Rock," “3rd Rock from the Sun” and more. Snider will ride the 10th float and throw cups with his likeness.
Choctaw
2 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “A Celebration of Life”
Floats: 18
Princess: Stephanie Gautier Croft
Chief: Ricky W. DeCastro
Throws: Hand-decorated tomahawks, plush spears, footballs, cups and more
The krewe celebrates its history with floats honoring famous members.
Freret
3:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “The World is Your Oyster”
Floats: 19
Queen: Nicole Burdett-Waguespack
King: Warner Day
Throws: Hand-decorated masks, yellow flags, doubloons, bouncy balls and krewe emblem sunglasses, headbands, footballs, necklaces and pillows.
Parade floats celebrate oysters with floats including “Aww Shucks” and “Shuck the Refs.” Darryl Young, aka DancingMan504, serves as grand marshal, and the procession includes the Mexican wrestling-inspired El Lucha Krewe, Dames de Perlage and Army jeeps from World War II.
Sparta
5:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Beyond the Sea”
Floats: 17
Queen: Michaela Leigh Reese
King: Charles G. Hassinger Jr.
Throws: Spartan helmets, toy seals, necklaces and doubloons
The theme celebrates sailing the seas to exotic destinations. The traditional-style parade features a mule-drawn riderless float bearing the krewe’s iconic helmet.
Pygmalion
6:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Louisiana’s Bounty”
Floats: 23
Queen: Jill Mercer
King: Sterling Keith Larmeu
Throws: Pygmalion pigs, piggy banks, doubloons and medallion beads
The krewe presents its 20th parade and a feast of a theme with floats depicting local seafood, Creole tomatoes and more. The Ying Yang Twins ride in the parade as grand marshals and will perform at the Pygmalion Fest afterward at Generations Hall.
Caesar
6 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: “XL Larger Than Life”
Floats: 24
Empress: Julia Marie Oubre
King: Ara Mike Meguerditchian
Throws: Plush alligators, throwing discs, footballs, whistles, rings, doubloons and more
Jefferson Parish’s largest krewe marks its 40th anniversary with a celebration of the bigger things. Floats depict the “The Big Apple” and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Femme Fatale
11 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Storytime”
Floats: 17
Queen: Pamela Prout-Foxworth
Throws: Mirror compacts, Femme dolls, lip medallion beads, drawstring backpacks, flasks, koozies, throwing discs and plush compacts and lips
The theme highlights children’s stories, and floats depict “Alice in Wonderland,” Winnie-the-Pooh and Pinocchio. Irma Thomas and Gina Charbonnet, a producer of Essence Festival programming, ride as grand marshals. Marching groups include the krewe’s Cherchez La Femme dance group as well as Krewe des Fleurs.
Carrollton
Noon
Uptown
Theme: “Treasures of the Sea”
Floats: 25
Queen: Jenna Elizabeth LaBruzza
King: Joe Fazzio
Throws: Decorated shrimp boots, fedoras, pails and more
The theme celebrates the sea with floats depicting sea creatures, fictional tales and more.
King Arthur
1 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “And the Arthur Goes to …”
Floats: 50
Queen Guinevere: Toni Price Broadhead
King Arthur: David A. Parker III
Throws: Hand-decorated grails, sunglasses, sports balls, throwing discs, bottle openers, lighted yo-yos, squeaky dragons, fedoras, vuvuzelas, medallion beads, cups and more
The largest parade of the first weekend of Orleans float parades introduces its first triple-tandem float. The parade rolls hours before the Academy Awards, and its theme is the krewe’s take on awards season, with its own categories. One viewer will receive the krewe's prized Grail of Grails, the most ornate version of the hand-decorated grail throws.
Alla
2:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Are We There Yet?”
Floats: 18
Queen: Shannon Land Martz
King: Randall J. Lackey
Throws: Beads, doubloons, dove-shaped doubloons and more
The theme celebrates exciting destinations such as New York, Paris and Las Vegas. James R. Kelly, the executive director of Covenant House, rides as grand marshal, along with young people from Covenant House.
Kings
5 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: “The King’s Things”
Floats: 16
Queen: Mia Nicole Cantrell
King: Mac Cantrell Jr.
Throws: Lighted swords and medallion beads
The new krewe holds its inaugural parade on the new Metairie route. The theme celebrates royal splendor and possessions.