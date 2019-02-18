Friday, Feb. 22

Oshun

6 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Sounds of Music”

Floats: 18

Oshun: Brittany Ann Clark

Shango: Damaine Pierre Clark Thomas

Throws: Krewe fans and fleur-de-lis beads

The theme celebrates musical genres including gospel, jazz and pop. WWL-TV reporter Duke Carter II rides as grand marshal and guests include New Orleans Saints fans and New Orleans Baby Dolls.

Cleopatra

6:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Cleopatra’s Animated Adventures”

Floats: 20

Cleopatra: Stacy P. Guidry

Throws: Hand-decorated beverage glasses, 3-D medallion beads, Cleopatra action figures, drawstring backpacks, lighted masks, cups, hula hoops and more

The theme features animated figures and floats depict “Toy Story,” “The Avengers,” “Angry Birds,” “The Flintstones,” Muppets and “The Simpsons.” The all-women krewe’s signature Queen’s Nile barge always is a highlight. Guest marching groups include Krewe des Fleurs, Sirens of New Orleans and Muff-a-lottas.

Excalibur

7 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: A Knight of Wonder

Floats: 20

Queen: Alexis Carroll Hartline

King: Zachary Hartline

Throws: Lighted krewe insignia throwing discs, foam swords, plush dragons, shields, rubber ducks, bracelets and more.

The knights and ladies of Avalon’s theme celebrates some of the ancient wonders, such as the Egyptian pyramids and Hanging Gardens of Babylon, as well as the Royal Palace of Madrid and the Hawaiian islands. The Knights of Excalibur inaugurate the new Metairie parade route, starting at Bonnabel Boulevard and ending at the Clearview Center.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Adonis

11:45 a.m.

Gretna

Theme: “21: Finally Legal”

Floats: 14

Queen: Cynthia Leblanc Wiley

King: James Brian Wiley

Throws: Horns, cups, clackers and throwing discs

With its 21st parade, the krewe celebrates becoming “Finally Legal.”

Pontchartrain

1 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Pontchartrain Rocks!”

Floats: 17

Queen: Jessica Ann Brisbin

King: Gregory Dennis White

Throws: Toy sea creatures, fedoras, footballs, large cups, pearl beads and medallion beads

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider leads a rocking Pontchartrain parade. Float spins on “rocks” include pet rocks, "Schoolhouse Rock," “3rd Rock from the Sun” and more. Snider will ride the 10th float and throw cups with his likeness.

Choctaw

2 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “A Celebration of Life”

Floats: 18

Princess: Stephanie Gautier Croft

Chief: Ricky W. DeCastro

Throws: Hand-decorated tomahawks, plush spears, footballs, cups and more

The krewe celebrates its history with floats honoring famous members.

Freret

3:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “The World is Your Oyster”

Floats: 19

Queen: Nicole Burdett-Waguespack

King: Warner Day

Throws: Hand-decorated masks, yellow flags, doubloons, bouncy balls and krewe emblem sunglasses, headbands, footballs, necklaces and pillows.

Parade floats celebrate oysters with floats including “Aww Shucks” and “Shuck the Refs.” Darryl Young, aka DancingMan504, serves as grand marshal, and the procession includes the Mexican wrestling-inspired El Lucha Krewe, Dames de Perlage and Army jeeps from World War II.

Sparta

5:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Beyond the Sea”

Floats: 17

Queen: Michaela Leigh Reese

King: Charles G. Hassinger Jr.

Throws: Spartan helmets, toy seals, necklaces and doubloons

The theme celebrates sailing the seas to exotic destinations. The traditional-style parade features a mule-drawn riderless float bearing the krewe’s iconic helmet.

Pygmalion

6:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Louisiana’s Bounty”

Floats: 23

Queen: Jill Mercer

King: Sterling Keith Larmeu

Throws: Pygmalion pigs, piggy banks, doubloons and medallion beads

The krewe presents its 20th parade and a feast of a theme with floats depicting local seafood, Creole tomatoes and more. The Ying Yang Twins ride in the parade as grand marshals and will perform at the Pygmalion Fest afterward at Generations Hall.

Caesar

6 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: “XL Larger Than Life”

Floats: 24

Empress: Julia Marie Oubre

King: Ara Mike Meguerditchian

Throws: Plush alligators, throwing discs, footballs, whistles, rings, doubloons and more

Jefferson Parish’s largest krewe marks its 40th anniversary with a celebration of the bigger things. Floats depict the “The Big Apple” and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Femme Fatale

11 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Storytime”

Floats: 17

Queen: Pamela Prout-Foxworth

Throws: Mirror compacts, Femme dolls, lip medallion beads, drawstring backpacks, flasks, koozies, throwing discs and plush compacts and lips

The theme highlights children’s stories, and floats depict “Alice in Wonderland,” Winnie-the-Pooh and Pinocchio. Irma Thomas and Gina Charbonnet, a producer of Essence Festival programming, ride as grand marshals. Marching groups include the krewe’s Cherchez La Femme dance group as well as Krewe des Fleurs.

Carrollton

Noon

Uptown

Theme: “Treasures of the Sea”

Floats: 25

Queen: Jenna Elizabeth LaBruzza

King: Joe Fazzio

Throws: Decorated shrimp boots, fedoras, pails and more

The theme celebrates the sea with floats depicting sea creatures, fictional tales and more.

King Arthur

1 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “And the Arthur Goes to …”

Floats: 50

Queen Guinevere: Toni Price Broadhead

King Arthur: David A. Parker III

Throws: Hand-decorated grails, sunglasses, sports balls, throwing discs, bottle openers, lighted yo-yos, squeaky dragons, fedoras, vuvuzelas, medallion beads, cups and more

The largest parade of the first weekend of Orleans float parades introduces its first triple-tandem float. The parade rolls hours before the Academy Awards, and its theme is the krewe’s take on awards season, with its own categories. One viewer will receive the krewe's prized Grail of Grails, the most ornate version of the hand-decorated grail throws.

Alla

2:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Are We There Yet?”

Floats: 18

Queen: Shannon Land Martz

King: Randall J. Lackey

Throws: Beads, doubloons, dove-shaped doubloons and more

The theme celebrates exciting destinations such as New York, Paris and Las Vegas. James R. Kelly, the executive director of Covenant House, rides as grand marshal, along with young people from Covenant House.

Kings

5 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: “The King’s Things”

Floats: 16

Queen: Mia Nicole Cantrell

King: Mac Cantrell Jr.

Throws: Lighted swords and medallion beads

The new krewe holds its inaugural parade on the new Metairie route. The theme celebrates royal splendor and possessions.

