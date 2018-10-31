A lengthy report — the culmination of a months-long investigation into the use of paid actors to speak in support of Entergy New Orleans’ plans for a gas-fired plant in New Orleans East — revealed that “Entergy knew or should have known” that the utility had hired them as part of an "astroturfing" campaign.

But Entergy claimed it didn’t know that the publicity firm it contracted to gather “grassroots” support for the project — which project managers admitted did not have any visible public support — was paying actors to stand-in for that support at public hearings in front of the New Orleans City Council.

The City Council now is considering a $5 million sanction against the utility, along with several accountability measures, including ethics training. Councilmembers want to ensure that the fine isn’t merely passed on to ratepayers. That $5 million, roughly 10 percent of its profit earnings from the last year, would represent the largest fine imposed by the City Council.

And at least two councilmembers — Council President Jason Williams and District D Councilmember Jared Brossett, who sat on the last City Council and voted to support the project — could be open to a “re-vote” to reconsider the power plant’s construction in light of the compromised public hearing process.

Following that announcement, the crowd inside City Hall on Oct. 31 erupted in cheers — residents and community advocates at several hearings have pleaded with the City Council to reconsider the plant, following initial reports by The Lens and the Council’s decision to begin its independent investigation. But councilmembers had not said whether they would revisit the vote until after the investigation was complete.

“I believed the vote was necessary based on evidence from our experts, plain and simple,” Brossett said. “After meeting today and many months of discussion and debate, I too am open to re-voting on this manner.”

Following a series of interviews and reviews of more than 8,000 pages of documents turned over to investigators, the report ultimately illustrated how executives at the utility viewed the debate over the plant as a “war” with the public, one worth spending thousands of dollars fighting.

The report doesn’t explicitly conclude that Entergy executives (including former Entergy New Orleans CEO Charles Rice, who stepped down in August amid investigations) knew that their increased demands for supporters, at whatever the cost, meant that those supporters would be paid by the firm Entergy had hired to find them — even when that firm sent quotes outlining the costs for bringing supporters to meetings.

Entergy had hired the Hawthorn Group to drum up support. In turn, it hired Crowds on Demand, which hired local actors and others to fill seats at City Council hearings and wear orange shirts expressing support for the plant; several “supporters” also read from prepared statements at those meetings. They didn’t write them.

Project managers expressed that “no one wants to take time out of their day to show support, so we had to produce support,” and that finding supporters was “time consuming” and “difficult.” Actors were told not to talk to the press because “media is not your friend.”

The report collected text messages between Rice and Yolanda Pollard, project manager for the campaign.

Within two weeks of the October 2017 hearing where the paid actors first appeared, Rice told Pollard, “Hell I would pay for more if they can get them … If Hawthorne can get more people I will pay. … Don’t care [if it’s an extra] 25k. This is war and we need all the foot shoulders [sic] we can muster.”

Pollard said, “Hawthorn now securing 756 attendees and 10 speakers all wearing tshirts [sic] ... Cost [went up to] 29k.”

“Deal,” Rice replied.

A few days after the meeting, Rice texted Pollard, “Let’s discuss Hawthorne getting people there for December.”

Even after reports began to surface that paid actors were sitting in those meetings, Rice prepared for more people to stuff the next hearing in February 2018. On Jan. 11, Rice requested 30 people.

On Feb. 20, the day before the meeting, Entergy Vice President Gary Huntley emailed the team to “get as many of our folks there ahead of the bus” of opponents coming from New Orleans East.

In May, The Lens revealed that Crowds on Demand supplied the supporters, at the direction of Hawthorn via Entergy.

Rice told investigators he “wouldn’t anticipate nor contemplate that they would go out and hire a third party to pay people to show up at the meeting.”

“It’s just something that never occurred to me, never occurred to me that it was even in the universe of possibilities,” he said.

But Pollard said it was Rice’s decision to contract with Hawthorn knowing it would collect that support.

“I acted based on the request and direction of Charles Rice,” Pollard told investigators.

“He identified the specific need to have Hawthorn work with us to identify public speakers.”

The report suggests Rice remained willfully ignorant about the scope of the campaign, blinded by what he says were “personal attacks” on his integrity and “voluminous false news and inaccurate information” about the plant’s construction.

In his conclusion, Judge Calvin Johnson — who headed up the investigation team — wrote that “Entergy considered this investigation an adversarial process, pitting them against the investigators with the Council being the arbiter or judge.”

“It never recognized nor accepted the fact that this was simply a search for the truth and that it should have been as hell bent on finding the truth as the investigators were,” Johnson wrote.

“The best way I can describe this entire investigation is sad,” said Council Vice President Helena Moreno. “Just plain sad and disappointing.”

Moreno said the reports have led to a mistrust between the utility and the City Council, and she “cringed as Entergy New Orleans has been the focus of scathing local and national reports.”

“Entergy New Orleans has lost sight of the company they always stated they have been — one that cares about the community and instead took an approach to win at all costs,” she said. “The public has a right to be outraged.”

The City Council now will begin collecting public comment before it drafts a motion to levy the sanctions against Entergy; it should be ready within 30 days.

In addition to the $5 million cash fine, the sanctions also call on Entergy's management-level employee to complete a third-party ethics course and for Entergy to submit a code of conduct, with Council approval and explicit oversight and enforcement provisions. Entergy also much establish a community relations customer engagement training program.

The City Council also voted to support a second resolution, which would open an investigation into Entergy’s frequent outages and maintenance of its power distribution system. If it finds fault with the utility, it could impose additional fines and sanctions.

Meanwhile, investigators said there still remains another 70 items that Entergy said are privileged; investigators don’t know whether records had been erased or withheld.

Johnson reiterated that the truth-building effort didn’t necessarily reveal anything new — Entergy knew the contents of what it submitted. “If Entergy wanted to truly know the truth they would have produced text messages in May,” he said. “Not three months later.”

For frustrated residents and opponents of the plant, the investigation revealed what they already knew. And with its construction looming, they argued to the City Council that the motions for sanctions and better corporate responsibility arrive too little, too late, unless it uses that process to revisit the plant’s approval.

Logan Burke with the Alliance for Affordable Energy said the sanction “looks to absolve Entergy from its bad actors” and merely puts a price on undermining the democratic process.

“Today is not about a $5 million fine. Today is not about mandating an ethics class. Today is about courage,” said Happy Johnson. “Today is about your legacy and the future of our beloved city. Today is about revoking the council’s permit for the gas plant.”

Minh Nguyen with New Orleans East-based organization VAYLA, which led efforts to oppose the plant with Vietnamese residents in the area, argued that the plant shouldn’t find City Hall support if Entergy admits that it couldn’t find any public support without paying people or donating to area nonprofits.

After the fines are paid and the rules of the sanction are in place, “we still have to trust this company to do the right thing. I don’t know if we can do that,” he said. “We deserve better. … We need to investigate more than just the paid actors.”