Everyone's thumbs are bleeding from smashing those tweets after the New Orleans Saints were robbed. Plus: Foo Fighters gentrify Mardi Gras, the animal revolution is coming, and more from your week in Twitter.
Foo Fighters and Arcade Fire are starting their own Mardi Gras Krewe. Rolling Stones are playing Jazz Fest for $185 per ticket. Jimmy Buffet is singing the National Anthem in the Saints playoff game. The Disneylandifcation of New Orleans feels pretty close to complete.— Hunter King (@HunterKingNOLA) January 17, 2019
They made rules at the office 👑🍰 pic.twitter.com/OKSOh1ek4H— 🎨 (@Lagniappism) January 16, 2019
If ever you get too optimistic about humanity I’m here to remind you that tens of thousands of people saw this tweet and believed that Alvin Kamara works a garbage truck on his off days. https://t.co/ivLA8SHSsr— Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 18, 2019
When you’re outside and the possum walks across your feet, you’re reminded that you live in reclaimed swamp and should never go outside— Duris Holmes (@duris) January 19, 2019
in five years there will be "Chewbacchus-Gras" in armstrong park on mardi gras day. admission will be $42 and the foo fighters will cover video game soundtracks and the mayor will attend and doug maccash will say it saved mardi gras— Jules Bentley 🏴 (@julesbentley) January 17, 2019
I don’t EVER remember a Saints team embracing New Orleans the way this one does⚜️⚜️They don’t just talk it, they live it— Top Tier Troller (@Public_B_Enemy) January 16, 2019
Teacher: Why were you late to school?Son: There was a crawfish fighting a cat on our street and my dad had to stop.Teacher: At least you made up an interesting story, but you’re tardy.Son: No, really. Ask my dad: #CityOfYes pic.twitter.com/bMAWGUeCYT— Andrew (@bamamerl) January 18, 2019
I cannot think of a worse party https://t.co/6sR3TiO1ZN— Amanda "Bonita" Mester (@heyyybonita) January 19, 2019
Only in New Orleans at 6 in morning would you find people fighting in Waffle House cause someone disrespect the Saints 😂😂— KC (@knight_985) January 20, 2019
jimmy buffet’s voice just took a knee— Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) January 20, 2019
Dear @NFL do not release a press statement saying it should have been pass interference months/years later the same way you missed on @DezBryant catch and fixed it years after all it does is piss people off! 🤷🏾♂️— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 20, 2019
The @rams shouldn’t be happy about this. Congrats! But the “HORRIBLE” officiating “DECIDED” the outcome of this game. @NFL should be ashamed!! 🤦🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 20, 2019
Maybe giving Dave Grohl a Carnival parade was not good luck?— Alison Fensterstock (@AlisonF_NOLA) January 21, 2019
Heartbreaking loss for the @Saints today, but at least the refs can’t take away Mardi Gras. #WhoDat— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 20, 2019
How is that not pass interference?!?!— Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) January 20, 2019
THIS JUST IN: On the Pontchartrain Causeway... pic.twitter.com/32LNrYw28b— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) January 20, 2019
Worst no-call of 2018 season.— Peter King (@peter_king) January 20, 2019
#Saints still had OT to win this game, but they got COMPLETELY CHEATED in regulation... PI should have been end of game... terrible way for this game to end... Saints have been round since 1967 and had TWO CHANCES to go to the Super Bowl and for it to end in this way is ABYSMAL— T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) January 20, 2019
Saints got robbed!— Pierre Thomas (@Pierre_Thomas) January 20, 2019
On another note. Them 🦓’s be on some 🗑. Hate to see that happen in such a great game! 🤦🏾♂️— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2019
DON’T COME TO OUR CITY FOR MARDI GRAS I DON’T CARE— NEW ORLEANS (@cierralexis) January 20, 2019
Our @Saints had an amazing season! We love you and all you do for the #CityOfYes The #WhoDatNation has your back! ⚜️🖤⚜️ pic.twitter.com/DDJ6WZ2uXy— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) January 20, 2019
Heyyyy!! Love this team. Love this city. Thank y’all for a great season ⚜️⚜️⚜️ #WhoDat— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 21, 2019
Rule 17 Section 2 Article 3 @NFL 💔⚜️— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 21, 2019