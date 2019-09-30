St. Claude Avenue is the funky, bustling lifeline of Marigny and Bywater. There’s art on nearly every block in the form of a street mural or a gallery. An artistic, quirky vibe pervades the avenue, where restaurants blend seemingly contrasting cuisines, such as Chinese and Creole, and bars offer not just booze but music, drag or queer events. St. Roch Market houses a variety of food vendors, plus drinks and more under one roof.
Who you’ll see
Artists, dogs and lots of people with body art
Where to eat
Red’s Chinese offers tasty Chinese food at reasonable prices and with a Southern flair, and bistro N7 offers unusual French fare focusing on canned fish and has an extensive wine selection.
Where to drink
There’s a trinity of bars at the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Marigny Street: Hi-Ho Lounge, AllWays Lounge and Carnaval Lounge (formerly Siberia).
Lagniappe
The street is home to several plant and herb shops.