The Mystic Krewe of Barkus delves into canine cosplay with the theme “The Big Bark Theory: Barkus Goes to Comic Con.” Costumed dogs and escorts unleash their science fiction, comic and adventure fandom in a parade and pre- and post-parties in Armstrong Park Sunday, Feb. 24.
The king is Stanley James Louis Preston Foxworth, a rescued and adopted Shih Tzu and Boston terrier mix. The queen will be presented at 1 p.m. at the party in Louis Armstrong Park, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There are food and drink vendors and a krewe booth.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. and follows a 15-block route through the French Quarter, with a reviewing stand at Good Friends Bar (740 Dauphine St.). Registration is available at www.barkus.org.