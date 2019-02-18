NO.barkus.020518.008.JPG (copy) (copy)
In 2018, the Mystic Krewe Of Barkus paraded with the theme "Game of Bones," with His Majesty XXVI, King Baker Williamson and Her Majesty XXVI, Queen Luna Settoon reigning.

The Mystic Krewe of Barkus delves into canine cosplay with the theme “The Big Bark Theory: Barkus Goes to Comic Con.” Costumed dogs and escorts unleash their science fiction, comic and adventure fandom in a parade and pre- and post-parties in Armstrong Park Sunday, Feb. 24.

The king is Stanley James Louis Preston Foxworth, a rescued and adopted Shih Tzu and Boston terrier mix. The queen will be presented at 1 p.m. at the party in Louis Armstrong Park, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There are food and drink vendors and a krewe booth.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. and follows a 15-block route through the French Quarter, with a reviewing stand at Good Friends Bar (740 Dauphine St.). Registration is available at www.barkus.org.

