COUNCIL, MAYOR PUSH NFL TO TAKE ACTION

Following the New Orleans Saints’ crushing loss after missed penalties in the blemished NFC Championship game,” the New Orleans City Council unanimously agreed to demand the National Football League (NFL) “ignite a thorough review” of its rules and officiating after an unforgettable, unforgivable no-call pass interference that would have set up a first down and a chance for the Saints to run down the clock with fewer than 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

In a resolution passed Jan. 24, the City Council said the no-call and loss have “the power to impact the careers of players and coaches and calls attention to a problem the NFL has neglected to address for far too long.”

“It is clear that the New Orleans Saints did not receive fair and equitable treatment by the NFL referees assigned to the NFC Championship game this past Sunday,” the resolution says. “This egregious lapse in professionalism and integrity has left Saints coaches, players, employees, and fans unable to compete in Super Bowl LIII.”

The resolution passed moments before the body honored New Orleans rapper Choppa, whose 2001 hit “Choppa Style” has served as the 2018-2019 Saints’ anthem.

“When the Saints are winning,” he said, “it’s just a magical moment … I’m honored to carry the torch for the city right now.” He closed with his signature “Oh, yeah!”

The City Council’s resolution demands a review of the NFL’s replay rules for penalties and for the NFL Officiating Department to be subject to an assessment of potential conflicts of interest. A copy of the resolution will be sent to NFL officials, the NFL Players Association, Saints owner Gayle Benson and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell — who, at the time of the resolution, had yet to say a word about the controversy.

“If we would’ve lost this game fair and square, we would’ve been upset, we all know that, but we wouldn’t be as outraged as we are today,” said City Council Vice President Helena Moreno, who authored the measure. “Mr. Goodell, we are not a little city meek and mild that can be walked all over. We are the Who Dat Nation.”

Later that afternoon, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she sent a letter to Goodell on behalf of the city, “expressing our deep dismay, encouraging him to break his silence and step up for what’s right.”

Blackface, ‘Katrina Victim’ shirt force Florida Secretary of State to resign

Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigned last week, less than a month after his appointment, after photos surfaced of him in blackface and drag wearing false breasts, earrings, lipstick, a New Orleans Saints do-rag and a T-shirt reading "Katrina Victim." Ertel is white.

The photo was taken two months after Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee collapses inundated New Orleans. Ertel was Seminole County Commissioner of Elections when the photos were shot at a 2005 Halloween party, according to The Tallahassee Democrat, which broke the story.

Ertel, a Republican appointee of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, told The Tallahassee Democrat, "There's nothing I can say."

DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial campaign was plagued with charges of racism by challenger Andrew Gillum and others, especially after DeSantis warned voters not to "monkey this up." DeSantis is white; Gillum is black.

Council pushes ‘smart housing mix’ ideas

Last week, the New Orleans City Council took the latest step to mandate the construction of affordable housing in tandem with new developments. On Jan. 24, the Council unanimously voted to send a three-idea plan for a so-called “smart housing mix” to the New Orleans City Planning Commission, which will draft legislation around the recommendations. The City Council will consider an inclusionary zoning ordinance this spring.

“When we talk about affordable housing, it’s unfortunately a term that’s been stigmatized, and we need to get past that,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s chief of staff John Pourciau. “Everybody needs housing — nobody should be ashamed that they need a roof over their head or deserve quality housing.”

The plan calls for the consideration of three types of affordable housing construction. One would establish an inclusionary zoning overlay district where the city has found disparities in affordable and workforce housing; developers seeking a zoning change to permit higher-density development would be required to add a certain number of affordable units.

A second proposal would create a citywide mandatory inclusionary base zoning district to require affordable and workforce housing for all developments in areas where those disparities exist. A third option would create a “planned development” classification that allows some flexibility in zoning in exchange for affordable units in certain areas. Housing advocates argue the second “mandatory” option is the only viable plan for creating affordable units.

Housing NOLA’s 10-year vision for affordable housing creation in New Orleans argues the need for 33,000 units in the city. Andreanecia Morris, director of the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance, says the exacerbation of the housing crisis with too-few units has likely increased that figure.

“What we need in this city is an affirmation of a recognition of this problem,” Morris said. “We say ‘put housing first’ because we need you all to take every opportunity to put housing first … That is about meeting the needs of the people of this city and making sure they can stay here and contribute.”

Representatives from the Homeowners Association and Apartment Association of Greater New Orleans said they don’t necessarily disagree that there is an affordability issue, but a mandate for the creation of those units would create a “regulatory burden” and push construction into neighboring parishes, ultimately making housing in New Orleans worse. “If you put restrictions on developers to build market rate housing, the impact you will have is units will not get built, in JP, across the lake, or not build here at all,” said Apartment Association president Mark Madderra.

Cashauna Hill, director of the Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center, said if the city had activated the second option as part of the comprehensive zoning ordinance, the city could have created 1,000 affordable units “in exactly the neighborhoods where people are being displaced.”

“Developers can afford to include affordable and workforce housing in their projects,” said Amy Scully, “and they can afford to furnish those units in the same way they furnish market rate. …. The don’t have to do a ‘less than.’ They can do an ‘equal to.’”

Mitch Landrieu: Trump is ‘stuck on stupid’

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu appeared last week on MSNBC's "Hardball With Chris Matthews" to discuss the partial federal shutdown, which at press time was continuing in its second month with no end in sight.

"Gen. [Russel] Honore, one of the great generals that helped us ... rescue from [Hurricane] Katrina, he said, 'Let's not get stuck on stupid," Landrieu told Matthews. "And the president, he's way stuck on stupid right now. There is no mayor in America in his right mind, or her right mind, that would ever think about shutting down the government."

Landrieu went on to outline what he called "a radical proposal": "Every House member and every Senate member ought to go sit their butts in their seats" and hold a public vote," he said. "Then if the president wishes to veto it, they can go back and do it again."

"I hope you make a big show of running for president some point," Matthews told Landrieu.

NOPD wants to hear from LGBTQ+ folks

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) wants the city’s LGBTQ+ population to respond to an online survey, part of its compliance efforts with the U.S. Department of Justice. The federal consent decree instructs NOPD to use appropriate language and pronouns, and prohibits profiling people against orientation or gender identity. A survey isn’t required by the consent decree, but NOPD wants “consistent, frank feedback from communities to ensure we have best-practice policy and are living up to it,” NOPD compliance director Danny Murphy told Gambit.

But some members of the city’s LGBTQ+ Task Force, operating under City Hall’s Human Relations Commission, say the survey “missed the mark.” NOPD worked with the task force to craft the questionnaire, which asks whether NOPD “treats the LGBTQ+ community with courtesy, professionalism, and respect” and asks for respondents’ gender identities and sexual orientations, among other questions. But the survey excludes race — task force members argued that by not including white respondents, its results won’t show disparities among white LGBTQ+ people, particularly white men, against the city’s largely black population.

Vincenzo Pasquantonio, the commission's executive director, said the task force wants to continue to work closely with NOPD but is aiming to “ensure we get what we need to protect our people,” he said at a Jan. 22 task force meeting.

Roughly 400 people have responded to the LGBTQ+ survey. NOPD also crafted a survey aimed at the city’s Spanish-speaking population.

Clarkson, Lopez, Ackles among 2019 Carnival royalty

Patricia Clarkson has been named the Krewe of Muses' Honorary Muse for 2019 and will ride in the krewe's signature shoe float. The Krewe of Orpheus also announced guests, including 2019 monarch Mario Lopez, host of "Extra," and that Prince's band New Power Generation will perform at the Orpheuscapade.

Clarkson is a returning Honorary Muse. She was honored in 2012 and recently won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV series for her work in "Sharp Objects." She is the daughter of former City Council member Jackie Clarkson. The Krewe of Muses parade is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 on the Uptown route.

The Krewe of Orpheus announced details for its parade at 6 p.m. Monday, March 4. Lopez will ride in the parade as monarch. Lopez starred on multiple versions of "Saved by the Bell," as well as on "NCIS: New Orleans." Other guests include country music star Trace Adkins. Entertainment at the Orpheuscapade ball at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center also includes performances by Adkins, 610 Stompers, the Victory Belles, Party Crashers and Mixed Nuts. The krewe's parade theme is "Orpheus Imaginarium."

The Krewe of Bacchus announced that actor Jensen Ackles from "Supernatural" will reign as Bacchus LI. Bacchus parades at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ “Mean Girls’ to come to Saenger

Days after New Orleanians scrambled to buy tickets to the touring production of "Hamilton," Broadway in New Orleans announced its schedule for 2019-2020. It includes "Dear Evan Hansen," "Mean Girls," "Wicked," "Anastasia," "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "A Christmas Story: The Musical,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and "Miss Saigon."

The shows begin in October with "Wicked" and continue through "Fiddler on the Roof" in May 2020. All performances are at the Saenger Theatre. Current season subscribers can renew their subscriptions now. The waiting list for new subscribers is open; tickets go on sale in March. Sales dates for individual shows have not been announced.